Govt to issue notification for 2 vacant LC seats

ULB members to elect upper house members
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Nov 10:
The government is likely to issue notification for the election for the two vacant Legislative Council seats elected by the members of the Urban Local Bodies.
Sources said the election process would be notified in the coming weeks as the urban local bodies in the State are now elected.
However, sources said the government headed by the Governor is taking the legal opinion on the matter as the Legislative Assembly is under suspended animation.
Sources said the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party and Peoples Conference are eyeing both the seats after their last week's win in the election for the Mayor's post of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).
The State government is also going to conduct the election for the seats elected through the panchayat members as the term of two members is also going to end.
BJP state chief spokesman, Sunil Sethi said the party would win both the council seats.
“In Jammu, we have the numbers for the Urban Local Bodies seat of the council. In Valley, we and our allies will win the election hands down,” Sethi said.
Meanwhile, State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the outcome of the elections depends on the regime in which these elections are conducted.
“The election for the Mayor of SMC proved how power-thirsty people are. In an unprecedented manner, the money was spent for winning the Mayor election,” the Congress chief said.
He said the democratic institutions in the State were being eroded brazenly with the use of money and power.
“The regime would determine the outcome of the elections,” Mir said.
Secretary Legislative Council Abdul Majeed Bhat said that a situation like this has risen for the first time when the assembly was suspended and the council needed to fill up vacant seats.
“We are looking at the relevant legal guidelines in the matter,” Bhat said. "ULB members vote in the election through the secret ballot in which the election officer is the Secretary of Legislative Assembly."
The two seats in the 36-member upper house have been vacant since the term of the previous local bodies had expired in 2011.
One of the two seats was vacated in 2008 and while the other has been vacant since 2011.
Currently, the former allies Peoples Democratic Party and Bharatiya Janata Party have 11 seats each in the upper house while National Conference and Congress combine have 12 seats.