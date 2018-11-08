About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at November 08, 2018


Govt to issue guidelines on textbook pricing: Ganai

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Nov 07:

 Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, has issued directions to the Directors of School Education, Kashmir/ Jammu, to immediately examine the complaints about sale of textbooks at exorbitant prices by private schools in the State and recommend measures to regulate the rates.
Ganai, who also holds the charge of Education Department, said the Government would issue guidelines to regulate prices of textbooks and uniforms of private schools in the state, on the analogy of regulation of fee structure of these schools.
The Advisor assured of strict action against those who resort to extortion and illegal profiteering by selling textbooks on highly exorbitant rates, leaving parents virtually at the mercy of the school managements.

