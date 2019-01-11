Govt to intensify tourism promotion activities: Advisor Ganai

Suggests for inviting film industry to shoot in J&K
JAMMU, JANUARY 10:
The government has decided to intensify tourism promotion activities by organizing series of promotional events across the country including one at Mumbai to invite film industry people for shooting movies at enchanting locations in Jammu and Kashmir.
The decision was taken here at a meeting of tourism department chaired by Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai to discuss the measures for showcasing the varied tourism potential of the state.
The Advisor urged upon the officers to carry forward the promotion of tourism by holding of promotional events in different cities of the country involving tour and travel and one at Mumbai for film industry people to invite them for shooting films in the state.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Tourism, Rigzin Samphel, Director Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) Bakhshi Javed Humayun, Director Tourism Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Managing Director J&K Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC), Asif Hamid Khan, Managing Director JK Cable Car Corporation, Shamim Ahmad Wani, Secretary Jammu Tawi Golf course Hitesh Gupta, MD Cum CEO J&K Golf Development and Management Authority Ghalib Mohiuddin Shah, Joint Director Tourism Jammu Showkat Mehmood and other senior functionaries of the departments.
The meeting discussed various infrastructure development projects including Jammu Ropeway project, activities undertaken by the department under central and state sector schemes for upgrading infrastructure at the famous tourist destinations.
Asking for widespread publicity, the Advisor underlined the need to go for massive promotion through electronic and social media. For this he suggested to produce promotional films for telecasting on national and satellite channels on regular intervals and also posting them on internet and social media sites.
He also asked to use social media for promotion of tourism apart from print media advertisements, publishing articles and features in leading newspapers on tourism and organising trips of media persons to the potential locations.
The Advisor said that each region of the state has a rich culture heritage and scenic beauty which could charm the tourist.
The Advisor was informed that Tourism Department Jammu would organize “Jammu Mahotsav” from Feb 08 to Feb10 featuring variety of colourful events to attract both inbound and outbound tourists.
The Advisor asked Director SKICC to project J&K on global level for having world class infrastructure for holding conferences and other events.
It was informed in the meeting that the Tourism Department is going to organize string of tourism events in nine major cities of the country for the promotion of state tourism.
Reviewing the development works taken up to restore the famous Kashmir Golf Course at Srinagar, the Advisor directed for expediting the pending works. He directed to make the Golf Course functional within stipulated timeframe by maintaining its rich habitat, diverse flora and fauna.
The Advisor asked the Golf course management to invite ace golfers and Golf Associations from within and outside the country to enchanting golf courses of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Advisor also reviewed the status of Jammu Ropeway project and it was informed that the work on all the components of the project has been completed by the Corporation and it is on testing stage.