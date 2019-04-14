Govt to initiate criminal proceedings against contractors if they fail to repair Sgr roads

April 14, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

The district administration Srinagar has decided to initiate criminal proceedings against the road building contractors in Srinagar.

As per a letter, in possession of Rising Kashmir, addressed to Chief Engineer Roads and Buildings Kashmir, the deputy commissioner Srinagar has sought details of all the contractors/officers responsible for repair and maintenance of roads in Srinagar.

Talking to Rising Kashmir DC Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that the matter has now been resolved with contractors and if they fail to start work on the roads then action would be initiated against the erring contractors.

The letter states, "As you are aware that road network in District Srinagar is in extremely bad condition and no repair/restoration has been carried out in last more than six months in spite of the fact that such repairs are a part of defect liability and the contract for a period of 3 years in most of the cases."

"The public is facing tremendous hardships and inconvenience. This issue stands discussed at various levels. It was earlier informed that the contractors were on strike in view of the budgetary regulation providing the 15% cap viz-a-viz payments in last month of the financial year. Since then the Government has taken necessary steps," the letter reads.

The letter states that however, as on date no repair/restoration work has been started in the district.

The letter further reads that due to non-repair of the roads a "public nuisance" as defined in the Criminal Procedure Code has been created.

"The unwarranted situation calls for immediate remedial measures. Therefore, this office is contemplating proceedings under agencies/contractors/officers who have failed to remove such nuisance despite the legal obligations," the letter states.

"Hence, the names of persons/officers responsible for such repair and maintenance of roads in district Srinagar required indispensably may be provided to this office latest by April 12," the letter further reads.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Chief Engineer Roads and Buildings Department Kashmir, Sami Arif Yesvi said the department has received a letter from the DC office Srinagar and the work on the roads would soon be started as the tendering has now been completed."

"A little more patience is required. The weather hasn't been good. The work will start soon," Yesvi said.