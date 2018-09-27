Govt to implement 7th PC for SSA teachers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 26:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai Wednesday announced that government is going to sanction implementation of 7th Pay Commission in favour of Sarva Shikha Abiyan (SSA) teachers on the directions of the Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Addressing the gathering of protesting teachers here at Pratap Park, the Advisor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai said that Governor Satya Pal Malik had a detailed meeting with the teacher representatives, where the demands of protesting teachers were discussed threadbare.
He said Governor agreed to sanction the implementation of seventh pay commission in favour of SSA with effect from September 2018.
“The Governor also assured the representatives that their other demands will also be examined by the Committee, which has been directed to expedite the process and submit the report at an earliest,” the Advisor said.
Giving the background of the problem, Ganai said the problem had risen after the Union Government merged the two schemes and slashed the funds coming under them to almost half of the original amount.
It put the State with limited financial resources under financial burden and then implementing the seventh pay commission for SSA teachers exaggerated the problem, said Ganai.
He said ever since the Governor-led administration took over, a committee headed by Financial Commissioner was formulated to sort out the matter.
Ganai urged the protesting teachers to resume their duties so that the students are not deprived of their basic right of education.
Later, the Advisor offered juice glasses to some of the protesting teachers who were on hunger strike.