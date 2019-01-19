Govt to give away cattle heads to BPL families

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 18:
In a significant move, the state government has decided to give away the cattle heads got from Military Farms to the families living under Below Poverty Line (BPL).
According to an official, the decision was taken here at a meeting of defence representatives and officers of Animal Husbandry Department, chaired by Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, regarding the handing over of cattle to state government after the closure of Military Farms.
Principal Secretary Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, Director Animal Husbandry were present in the meeting.
It was given out in the meeting that Military dairy farms at Nowshera, Udhampur and Jammu have 1917 cattle heads of different types.
The Advisor directed officers of Animal Husbandry Department to chalk out the plan for distribution of these Cattle among the BPL farmer families with special preference to SC and ST through Panchayats through draw of lots.
He further directed the concerned officers to identify the beneficiaries of district Jammu including R.S Pura, Nowshera in Rajouri and adjoining areas of Udhampur.
The Advisor further asked Principal Secretary to constitute district level committees headed by Deputy Commissioners to monitor the distribution at the district level.