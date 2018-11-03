Govt to establish drug de-addiction centres in new MCs, SKIMS Bemina

Admin likely to form committees to implement drug de-addiction policy
Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
In a bid to curb substance abuse, the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department has proposed to establish drug-de-addiction centres for five new medical colleges and SKIMS Medical College and Hospital (MCH) Srinagar in in J&K.
“Establishment of drug de-addiction centres in all upcoming medical colleges in the state and at SKIMS MCH is important. The existing de-addiction centres of GMC, Srinagar and Jammu need to be upgraded,” reads the government’s de-addiction policy draft.
The policy focuses to enhance de-addiction treatment in district hospitals that have a psychiatrist, must get manpower through the District Mental Health Programme for running services efficiently.
“Training of doctors, paramedical and para-clinical staff in identification, intervention and referral of patients with substance use disorders will be helpful,” it said.
A health expert part of the policy draft said it focuses on sensitization of community leaders including teachers, preachers and social activists about substance use.
“Utilization of mass media in spreading awareness across schools by making and broadcasting movies and internet-based informative videos is the core motive,” he said.
Over years, health department neglected to sensitize healthcare providers about substance use and their role in curbing it, draping entire valley in its carpet.
The policy outline also pitches for the implementation of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in letter and spirit.
It has said that the overall development of children with a special focus on outdoor sports and moral education would be a contributing to curb drug menace. “Regulation of content on internet and curbs on the glamorisation of substance abuse must be in place.”
The policy has also suggested an extension of after-care in the form of rehabilitative care within the community, ensuring life of dignity by empowering abusers socially and economically.
It has proposed health check-up camps, particularly in case of adolescents and screening for substances of abuse. “Medical insurance and medical leave benefits should cover de-addiction treatment period just like any other medical condition,” reads the draft.
Health experts suggest strengthening of data and research which they have said will help to get the exact number of abusers.
“Resources for data collection and research needs to be made available in de-addiction centres as knowledge is a key in its control and facilitates development of evidence-based treatment protocols,” it added.
An official in HME said they are planning to form two committees—policy implementation monitoring committee and de-addiction centres monitoring committee—to implement the policy.
The policy implementation monitoring committee will meet twice a year, once each in Jammu and Srinagar, to monitor the implementation of the policy on ground.
“The committee will also suggest changes in the policy from time to time as may be deemed necessary. The committee will also try to look for financial support for various de-addiction activities in the state,” the official said.
De-addiction centres monitoring committees will be one each in Jammu and Kashmir. They will have Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department as the chairperson.
“They will inspect the existing de-addiction facilities and grant or cancel licenses, whatever applicable, after inspection of infrastructure, manpower and standards of care,” the official said.
Under the de-addiction centres monitoring committee, all new de-addiction facilities will need to apply to the division level committee for grant of license for the establishment of facilities.
“This committee will also advise various stakeholders to implement the policy on the ground. This committee will also look at monitoring of prescription drug abuse and suggest remedial measures to drug controller,” he said.
