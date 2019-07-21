Govt to develop Craft Market in Shehr-i-Khaas: Div Com

July 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To revive dying handicraft, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday said that government will develop a craft market in Shehr-i-Khaas for the upliftment of artisans, which will eliminate middleman ship so that artisans will be able to directly sell their items to the locals and tourists also. The market will also provide a livelihood to the unemployed youth of the Down Town.

The Divisional Commissioner further said that the upcoming Craft Market will be incorporated with Jhelum Water Transport and Smart City Project.

The official spokesperson said that the Div Com directed Handicraft and Handloom departments to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) which include area specific data, artisans associated with Carpet, Wood Carving, Namda, Ghaba, Shawl, Sozni, Chain Stich, Papier Machie, copperware, Khatamband and other handicraft works, Financial Assistance, Training centres, Market availability in the country and abroad, e-sales and other components shall be incorporated.

The DPR should reach to the Divisional Commissioners office within 20 days for further action, he said. Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Additional District Development Commissioner K K Sidha, Joint Director Handicrafts, Handloom Development Officer, Deputy Director Tourism and other concerned officials were present in the meeting.