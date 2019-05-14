Govt to DDCs: Identify land for disposal of solid waste

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The state government has directed all the district development commissioners to identify land for dumping of solid waste.

As per a recently framed government document, the disposal of solid waste has become a nuisance.

“Deputy Commissioners have told the government they are dumping solid waste at temporary sites and are in the process of identification of land for landfill for sites for which DPRs will be framed and submitted to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir office,” the documents read.

An official document of Housing and Urban Development Department in possession of KNS said that 40 percent of municipal waste in the state is wet waste, which can easily be “composted and used as manure”.

Nearly 30 percent of the municipal waste comprises of plastic and metal, which can be sent for recycling to an authorized dealer and about 20 percent of it is e-waste, which can be recovered at door step, reveals the document.

The issues pertaining to solid waste are on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir, which has witnessed an increase of over 8 percent in a decade.

Solid waste production and disposal is one of the most serious environmental problems, given its high negative impact on natural resources. Surprisingly there is no solid waste management policy in place.

A recent report by NITI Aayog ‘Report of Working Group II, Sustainable Tourism in the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR)’ has revealed that waste management was a huge challenge in Jammu and Kashmir.

The report says it will become much "more threatening" if immediate measures are not taken.

“It is proposed that by 2025 the state will reduce waste generation quantity by 25 percent,” the document reads.

The document says that information education and communication (IEC) plays a pivotal role in creating “awareness, mobilising people and making development participatory through advocacy and by transferring knowledge skills and techniques to the people”.

An official of H&UD department said that given the rapid urbanization and growing population, this sector (waste management) needs immediate attention.

“The valley’s non-dumping options to manage waste have also shrunk drastically. Burning waste no longer seems viable because of environmental concerns and poor segregation of waste. Compost plants are not doing well because manure doesn’t sell, and again becomes garbage,” the official said.

“But municipalities must also set up the infrastructure and notify their solid-waste management policy under the 2016 rules. So far, it has remained confined to papers only,” the official said. (KNS)

