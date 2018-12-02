Govt to crack whip on FM stations

Action will be taken if they act as news outlets under infotainment garb: Div Com
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 1:
The government is going to crack whip on FM radio stations to restrict their activities to “infotainment” only and mulling strong action against the stations, which act as media organisations in violation of rules and invite bureaucrats and politicians on their talk shows.
FM stations in the Valley, according to the rule books, are supposed to be the medium of entertainment.
However, in violation of guidelines, the FM stations are slowly turning into “media channels”, where bureaucrats and politicians are invited and given air time to flaunt about their work.
Apart from conducting music shows, the FM stations often invite people from administration and political parties on their show and also conduct interviews.
Many listeners told Rising Kashmir that the FM stations have become political podiums under the garb of entertainment.
“It is good to rake up social issues like scarcity of water, dilapidated roads but you can’t start conducting interview of politicians and bureaucrats. It is not the job of radio stations,” said NazirSofi, a banker.
A government employee Javed Ahmed alleged that many top bureaucrats appear on these FM stations during office hours.
“At a time when they are supposed to be available at their offices, the officials remain busy on FM stations for their public relations. This causes lot of inconvenience to public to get their work completed on time,” he said.
Javed said many a times people were asked to wait outside the office of a bureaucrat while he/she were live on the FM stations.
“I have seen it with my own eyes,” he said.
Tariq Bhat, who is a businessman and a frequent traveler, said he has never come across any politician or bureaucrat appearing on private radio stations outside J&K.
“In Kashmir, it has become a norm for FM stations to invite people in order to create personal contacts with them,” he said.
According to the guidelines, the private radio stations are allowed live coverage of sporting events and traffic, cultural events and weather information, which come under the non-news and current affairs category.
Currently, three private radio stations -- 92.7 Big FM, 93.5 Red FM and Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM – are playing in the Valley.
On September 2017, the government accorded sanction to the re-constitution of content monitoring committees at the state and district levels in order to monitor violation of programme and advertisement codes under the Cable Television Networks Regulation (CTNR) Act, 1995 by private satellite television channels, AIR broadcast code by private FM channels and community radio station.
The role of the district level committee is to provide a forum, where the public may lodge a complaint regarding content aired over any television distribution platform operators (TDPOs), private FM channels and community radio stations operating in the district.
The committee can then take action as per prescribed procedure to ensure the aired content is in conformity with the prescribed programme and advertisement codes.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan said he would take strong action against FM stations once a formal complaint is filed against them in this regard.
“It is a job of Directorate of Information to act as a watchdog about the content and programmes aired on these stations,” he said.
However, Khan warned that if under the garb of infotainment, the FM stations are acting as media outlets, action will be taken against them.
Secretary Information SarmadHafeez said the department would monitor the content aired on the FM radio stations.
“Let me check whether these stations are entitled to involve politicians and bureaucrats on their show. If they are doing anything illegal then we will act accordingly,” he said.