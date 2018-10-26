Govt to construct Dry Fruit Mandi at Shalteng: Div Com

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
In order to provide adequate marketing facilities to Dry Fruit Growers of the Valley, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today said that the government will construct a Dry Fruit Mandi at Shalteng so that growers get proper amount of their yield besides the mandi will eliminate middleman-ship and create employment opportunity for the youth.
The Divisional Commissioner made the announcement while discussing the various issues regarding the proper marketing facilities for Dry Fruit Industry across the valley.
The meeting was informed that the valley produces 2.70 lac metric tons of Walnut annually.
The Divisional Commissioner directed Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to identify 50 kanals of retrieved land at Shalteng Srinagar which is adjacent to National Highway.
He also directed the officers of Horticulture (Planning and Marketing) to prepare a feasible scheme for Dry Fruit Industry for the benefit of valley based dry fruit growers. The scheme will also open new employment avenues to the unemployed youth of the valley.
Khan asked concerned officers to send the complete report to the Divisional Commissioner office within a fortnight for further necessary course of action.
The Divisional Commissioner reiterated that government is committed to provide each and every support to the dry fruit industry which has a huge potential of employment generation besides it will enhance the economy graph of the State.
On the occasion, representatives of Dry Fruit Association appraised various grievances to the Divisional Commissioner. He assured them that their genuine demands will be redressed on priority basis.
Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Director Horticulture, Deputy Director Horticulture Planning and Marketing, Representatives of Dry Fruit Association and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.