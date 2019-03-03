Govt to construct 400 additional bunkers in Poonch, Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsPoonch, March 2:
Three members of a family were injured as Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy gunfire and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Saturday.
A police official said Azad Ahmad (20), Zahida Khatoon (15) and their mother Zarina wife of Mohammad Shabir were injured as some shells fired by Pakistan troops landed in Ghani village of Poonch district.
The injured were rushed to SDH Mendhar, where doctors attending on them termed their condition as stable.
Sources said about 60 families comprising around 300 people living close to LoC have fled their homes for safety in Poonch district.
The families on Friday afternoon left their homes in Ward 10 of Balnoie village of Mankote sector after heavy and intense shelling
A resident of Balnoie, Ghulam Hussain accused the administration of leaving the border residents at the mercy of God with no essential commodities including ration and Kerosene oil.
Sources said over 30 residential houses suffered damage due to shelling in Balakote, Mendhar and Mankote sectors in last few days.
In view of the heightened cross-border shelling, the Government has sanctioned additional 400 individual bunkers for Poonch and Rajouri districts with 200 additional bunkers for each district.
“The Government has directed that to ensure speedy construction of these bunkers, funds would be placed with the DCs through the Rural Development Department. The bunkers would get built in the next one month as per the prescribed specifications,” an official spokesman said.
According to locals, the bunkers have been found to be an effective response to cross-border shelling, providing border residents a safe place to shelter themselves during shelling incidents.