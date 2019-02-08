Govt to conduct Irrigation, Water Bodies Census in JK

Kotwal asks Line Depts to provide information as per guidelines
JAMMU:
State Level Steering Committee (SLSC) for the conduct of 6th Minor Irrigation Census and 1st Census of Water bodies met here today under the Chairmanship of Financial Commissioner Revenue, Pawan Kotwal to discuss the arrangements to be made for smooth conduct of both the Census in the state. It was also first meeting of the Steering Committee.
Threadbare discussions were held on reviews of progress and initiatives taken for conduct of 6th Minor Irrigation Census and 1st Census of Water Bodies.
For conducting the census effectively and efficiently, field functionaries of Revenue Department viz Tehsildars, Naib-Tehsildars, Girdawars, Patwaries and OQs have been imparted training at their respective District Headquarters in all districts by the Officers and Officials of the Planning Cell in the Office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue.
The Committee informed that along with Guidelines and Instruction Manual have been printed and distributed among the Tehsils, Village directory required by the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation GOI has been prepared and sent to the concerned and Deputy Commissioners have been authorized as per plan of activities approved by the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation GOI to procure Mobile Phones @ 2 for each Tehsil as required for capturing photographs of water bodies.
It was informed in the meeting that the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, GOI has approved the 6th Minor Irrigation Census and 1st Census of Water Bodies for an amount of Rs 1, 18,32,019 and Rs 1,24, 81,892 respectively and funds to the tune of Rs 12.00 lac has been released under 6th Minor Irrigation Census and Rs 35.00 lac for Census of Water Bodies.
The Chairman of the Committee instructed that the line departments providing of information as per the guidelines, the primary enumerator should take with them the list of all schemes covered in the last census during 2013-14 while going for field work. He should visit and cover all these schemes again. He should also find out from village officials, knowledgeable people, water use association, any new MI schemes which have started functioning after 2-13-14.
The Chairman impressed upon the heads of line departments like Irrigation, RDD, Agriculture and other allied departments to extend their full cooperation to conduct both the Census.
Director, Planning Department, Ghulam Mohammad also briefed the Committee about the various aspects to conduct the both the Census in the State. It was also informed in the meeting that the field work is likely to be started in the next week of this month.
The members of the Steering Committee which include Director Agriculture, H K Razdan, Director EWC, Yoki Vijay, Director Command Area, Jatinder Singh, Director CAD, Kashmir, M Harun, Regional Director, CGWB, Ashok Kumar, DG, RDD J, Rehana Batal, DG E&S, R A Banday, DSE, PWD Kargil, Sarwan Singh, DSE, PWD Leh, Sushil K Pandita, CG WB, Scientist, Rayees Ahmed Pir, CE, I&FC Kashmir, Ashok Sharma, CE, I&FC, Vinod Gupta, DDG NSSO J&K, Kishore Kumar and DD, CWC Rakesh Gupta were present in the meeting and gave their valuable suggestions regarding the smooth conduct of both the Census.