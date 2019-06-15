Govt to conduct 'Back to the Village’ programme from June 20 to 27

June 15, 2019 | Agencies

First of its kind, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has embarked on an ambitious initiative of reaching out to the people at the grassroots level through a programme named as ‘Back to the Village,’an official spokesman said here on Saturday.

The programme is being organised from June 20-27, 2019 across all Panchayats of the state.

Chief Secretary on Friday held a marathon meeting here at the Civil Secretariat with the Administrative Secretaries.

Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh besides Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Head of Departments (HoDs) of various departments participated in the meeting through video conferencing.