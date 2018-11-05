Govt. to compensate farmers who lost crops to snowfall: Governor

Syed Amjad ShahJammu
Governor Satya Paul Malik Monday said that compensation will be given to the farmers who lost their crops due to snowfall in Kashmir.
After taking guard of honour in civil Secretariat Jammu, Governor said that the administration has started assessment of damage caused by snowfall across Kashmir and Jammu was not much affected.
The season’s first snowfall on Saturday caused extensive damage to apple fruit and damage to orchards in the Valley.
Kashmir plunged into darkness as the electricity was snapped after the snowfall. However, on Sunday electricity was restored in parts of Kashmir.
"The power supply in the left out areas, will be restored within two days,” Governor said.