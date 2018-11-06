Govt to compensate farmers, fruit growers: Malik

Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Nov 05:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday said compensation would be given to fruit growers and farmers, who lost their crops due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir after assessment of losses is completed.
“Assessment to the losses suffered by farmers in Kashmir due to snowfall is going on. It will be completed within next two or three days,” Malik told reporters after taking guard of honour at the Civil Secretariat, here.
Untimely snowfall in Kashmir on Saturday damaged apple crop worth crores of rupees with a large number of fruit-laden trees either uprooted or their stems broken, officials had said.
Kashmir also suffered a power outage due to the snowfall.
He said power supply has been restored in most parts of Valley.
“In four districts including of north Kashmir Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kupwara, and Baramulla 90 percent power supply has been restored,” he said.
The Governor said 90 percent power supply was also restored in Srinagar.
“Similarly, in hospitals power supply has been restored, and in Budgam 50 per cent supply restored,” he said.
“We have major problem in south Kashmir where four towers have been damaged. We are working after installing an emergency restoration system in one of the places in south Kashmir. Power supply in Anantnag and Pulwama has been restored partially. Power supply in Kulgam and Shopain shall be restored partially by tomorrow,” he said.
As per the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, they have given compensation to cattle owners who incurred losses due to heavy rains.