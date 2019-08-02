Govt to channelize HR for better service delivery: Advisor Sharma

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Distributes 191 regularization orders under SRO 64

Advisor to Governor, K.K Sharma Thursday said the government was aiming to take several steps to channelize human resource for better service delivery in the State.

Speaking at a function, organised by Jammu and Kashmir PHE Workers Association, the Advisor urged the workers to work in close coordination for better service delivery and provide quality services to the masses.

The Advisor on the occasion distributed 191 regularization orders under SRO 64 to bring laudable services in the government sector. "People want better services at their doorsteps and we all must ensure to bring some positive changes on the ground by giving our best," Sharma said.

The Advisor said that these workers are the backbone of the department at the grassroots level as to ensure proper maintenance and channelization of the water sources besides other related supplies to the people. He said several steps were afoot to ensure that the service-related grievances of different classes of employees are addressed in a time bound manner.

Commissioner Secretary PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Ajit Kumar Sahu, on the occasion assured that Government would ensure that services matters would be addressed on priority. He said that official and the workers at the grassroots level must ensure quality service delivery and proper implementation of the state and centrally sponsored schemes.

Among others, Chief Engineers, Xens and other senior officers of the PHE department and other allied wings were present on the occasion.