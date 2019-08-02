About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Govt to channelize HR for better service delivery: Advisor Sharma

Distributes 191 regularization orders under SRO 64

 Advisor to Governor, K.K Sharma Thursday said the government was aiming to take several steps to channelize human resource for better service delivery in the State.
Speaking at a function, organised by Jammu and Kashmir PHE Workers Association, the Advisor urged the workers to work in close coordination for better service delivery and provide quality services to the masses.
The Advisor on the occasion distributed 191 regularization orders under SRO 64 to bring laudable services in the government sector. "People want better services at their doorsteps and we all must ensure to bring some positive changes on the ground by giving our best," Sharma said.
The Advisor said that these workers are the backbone of the department at the grassroots level as to ensure proper maintenance and channelization of the water sources besides other related supplies to the people. He said several steps were afoot to ensure that the service-related grievances of different classes of employees are addressed in a time bound manner.
Commissioner Secretary PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Ajit Kumar Sahu, on the occasion assured that Government would ensure that services matters would be addressed on priority. He said that official and the workers at the grassroots level must ensure quality service delivery and proper implementation of the state and centrally sponsored schemes.
Among others, Chief Engineers, Xens and other senior officers of the PHE department and other allied wings were present on the occasion.

 

Latest News

Sgr-Jmu highway reopens for traffic, landslide debris cleared

Sgr-Jmu highway reopens for traffic, landslide debris cleared

Aug 01 | Agencies
Rasheed urges NC to reveal details of meeting with PM

Rasheed urges NC to reveal details of meeting with PM

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
LS passes amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

LS passes amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Pak to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Friday: Foreign O ...

Pak to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Friday: Foreign O ...

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Congress calls Kashmir Policy Planning group meeting on Friday

Congress calls Kashmir Policy Planning group meeting on Friday

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Unnao case: BJP expels accused MLA Senger

Unnao case: BJP expels accused MLA Senger

Aug 01 | Agencies
Two pc hike in Hardship Allowance of J&K Police personnel

Two pc hike in Hardship Allowance of J&K Police personnel

Aug 01 | Agencies
Consumers using up to 200 units electricity need not pay bills: Kejriw ...

Consumers using up to 200 units electricity need not pay bills: Kejriw ...

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
UAE to launch Arab world

UAE to launch Arab world's first spacecraft to Mars in July 2020

Aug 01 | PTI
Unemployment a ticking time-bomb that can explode anytime: Tarigami

Unemployment a ticking time-bomb that can explode anytime: Tarigami

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
NC MPs meet Modi, discuss Kashmir situation

NC MPs meet Modi, discuss Kashmir situation

Aug 01 | Junaid Kathju
CASO underway in orchards of Shopian village

CASO underway in orchards of Shopian village

Aug 01 | Javid Sofi
Job consultancy owner arrested in Budgam: Police

Job consultancy owner arrested in Budgam: Police

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
Civilian injured as India, Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Civilian injured as India, Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Aug 01 | Agencies
President Kovind gives assent to triple talaq bill

President Kovind gives assent to triple talaq bill

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests 5 burglars, recovers stolen property in Budgam

Police arrests 5 burglars, recovers stolen property in Budgam

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
US sanctions Iran

US sanctions Iran's foreign minister

Aug 01 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Police arrests Hizb millitant in Budgam

Police arrests Hizb millitant in Budgam

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
Arrested man

Arrested man 'spying' for India, claims Pak police

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Govt to channelize HR for better service delivery: Advisor Sharma

Distributes 191 regularization orders under SRO 64

              

 Advisor to Governor, K.K Sharma Thursday said the government was aiming to take several steps to channelize human resource for better service delivery in the State.
Speaking at a function, organised by Jammu and Kashmir PHE Workers Association, the Advisor urged the workers to work in close coordination for better service delivery and provide quality services to the masses.
The Advisor on the occasion distributed 191 regularization orders under SRO 64 to bring laudable services in the government sector. "People want better services at their doorsteps and we all must ensure to bring some positive changes on the ground by giving our best," Sharma said.
The Advisor said that these workers are the backbone of the department at the grassroots level as to ensure proper maintenance and channelization of the water sources besides other related supplies to the people. He said several steps were afoot to ensure that the service-related grievances of different classes of employees are addressed in a time bound manner.
Commissioner Secretary PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Ajit Kumar Sahu, on the occasion assured that Government would ensure that services matters would be addressed on priority. He said that official and the workers at the grassroots level must ensure quality service delivery and proper implementation of the state and centrally sponsored schemes.
Among others, Chief Engineers, Xens and other senior officers of the PHE department and other allied wings were present on the occasion.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;