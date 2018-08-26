Govt tightens noose on illegal quacks, several clinics sealed

Srinagar, August 25:
On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, a team of Health officers Saturday inspected various health clinics and labs operating in the city.
During the inspection, several clinics and labs including Smile Dental Clinic at Maisuma Bund, Smile Dental Clinic at Gole Market Karan Nagar, Al-Sultan X-ray Lab at Gousia Colony Bemina and Pickup Point of Lal Path Lab at Nundreshi Colony Bemina were found operating without registrations and were sealed.
The inspection team included offers from Directorate of Health Services and District Health Society besides officers from the district administration.
Rising Kashmir has learnt that most of the clinics thus raided have been running sans registration and licenses required for running clinics. It is further learnt that many of the doctors treating patients while posing as certified medical practitioners have failed to produce even high school passing certificates. “While the State-run hospitals are reeling under acute scarcity of anaesthetists the doctors at such clinics are administering anaesthesia to the patients with impunity without holding license for that,” said a government official, who was part of the team that made the raids.
Meanwhile, DC Srinagar said the drive against unregistered clinics and labs in the district will be intensified.
Pertinently, Rising Kashmir has been carrying out comprehensive stories about the issue. In the recent issue of Rising Kashmir, a story appeared, ‘No checks on dental quackery in Kashmir,’ forced the authorities to take prompt action in this regard.