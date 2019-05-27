Govt throws good governance mantra to the wind

May 27, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Performance review of JK cadre IAS officers halted

The Jammu Kashmir government has thrown the good governance mantra of the central government to the wind as it hasn’t paid any heed to five reminders of the Union Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) seeking review of service records of JK cadre IAS officers, who have either completed 25 years in service or attained the age of 50.

The three, out of the five reminders, have been issued by the DoPT after imposition of Governor’s rule in the State last year.

Sources said the Central Government had come out with a proposal to review the performance which would, in turn, ensure efficiency and transparency in working of the IAS officers especially when they complete 25 years of service or have reached the age of 50.

Sources said that the DoPT’s directions were also aimed at removing the “deadwood” by prematurely retiring the officers whose records depict poor performance.

However, despite five reminders by the DoPT, the state government has not carried out any performance review of IAS officers in respect of 25 years of service.

The DoPT had issued the first reminder to the State Government on January 15, 2018, followed by another reminder on May 3, 2018, when the PDP-BJP government was in power.

Subsequently, since the Governor’s rule three more reminders were issued on July 20, 2018, January 1, 2019, and on April 18, 2019 to which the state government paid no heed at all.

A senior officer wishing anonymity said that the IAS officers were creating roadblocks in the matter.

“A lot of tainted officers and their colleagues are trying to protect themselves. Many officers might fall in the deadwood category fixed by the Central Government,” the official said.

In the last four years, the Central Government has reviewed the performance of 1143 officers and recommended four of them for premature retirement from the service in public interest.

Of the four officers prematurely retired from service, two belonged to Chhattisgarh cadre and one each to Arunachal Pradesh and AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre.

The performance review of 1143 officers not only helped the Central Government to identify the deadwood but also identify the officers doing good work.

The review was part of the strict criteria adopted by the Central Government to ensure that only efficient, dedicated and committed IAS officers work at the helm of affairs and those with a dismal record are declared deadwood and removed from the services.

The review of service records of officers was carried out under All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits ) Rules, 1958 during 2015 and 2018.

The rules stated that the Central Government in consultation with the State Government concerned may ask an IAS officer to retire in public interest by giving at least three months previous notice in writing or three months’ pay and allowances in lieu of such notice.

According to a Personnel Ministry data, as many as 5,104 officers of the IAS cadre are currently in service.

Apart from Jammu and Kashmir, other such States that haven’t carried out performance review include Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tripura, and Uttarakhand.