Govt terminates services of Public Prosecutors, APPs

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The government has terminated services of all Public Prosecutors (APs) and Additional Public Prosecutors (APPs) working in various courts across the State.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub- (1) of section 492 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Samvat, 1989 read with sub-rule (3) of rule 21 of the Jammu and Kashmir Law Officers (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2016, the Government hereby terminates the services of all the Public Prosecutors/ Additional Public Prosecutors working in various Courts across the State, with immediate effect,” a notification issued by Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs reads.

Accordingly, all concerned senior Prosecuting Officers/ Chief Prosecuting Officers of the Police Department shall look after the criminal work in the respective Principal Sessions Courts/ Additional Sessions Courts, till further orders, the notification states.