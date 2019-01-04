Govt teachers suspended for 'dismal' performance

Srinagar:
The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has ordered suspension of government school teachers including headmasters for zero per cent results in class 10 Board exams.
An order issued by director of the school education, Ghulam Nabi Itoo, said that the schools with poor performance was a “matter of grave concern and needs to be addressed immediately by fixing responsibility and also taking all remedial measures so that such situation is not repeated in future”.
“Even in some cases, zero performance has been recorded,” he added. While teachers recording less than 20 percent result in their respective subjects will be suspended, the order said and annual increment of teachers whose subject witnessed below 50 percent results will be stopped.
The Directorate has also directed remedial classes for the unsuccessful candidates who will appear in supplementary examination to be held in February.
While arrangements for remedial classes, as per the order, will be done by the poor performing teachers, respective principals at the DIETs have been asked to monitor the functioning and progress of the remedial teaching.