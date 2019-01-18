Govt teachers, CAPD officials run ‘illegal’ coaching centers in Kulgam

Shafat MirKulgam:
In brazen violation of norms, several unregistered coaching centers are mushrooming in many areas of south Kashmir’s district Kulgam.
Eyewitnesses told Rising Kashmir that scores of government teachers, assistant professors and lecturers were operating these coaching centers against the guidelines and service rules set by the government under the nose of the administration.
“Several teachers have opened unregistered coaching and tuition centers in and around Khudwani area of Kulgam district with the education department watching as a mute spectator. Not only government teachers but even an employee in Consumer Affairs and Public Affairs department is running one such illegal coaching center in Khudwani main market,” eyewitness said. “They have mentioned that coaching for foundation courses, like IIT-JEE/AIIMS/NEET/CET/NTSE, are available there but they are actually providing tuitions to middle classes and 9th and 10th classes too. The authorities never bother to inspect these coaching centers which are being run illegally by the government employees,” said, Ghulam Muhammad, a local.
Chief Education Officer, Kulgam, Vijay Kumar Bhagat, admitted his failure of conducting regular inspections into these coaching centers—citing “security concerns.” He said it was difficult for the authorities to conduct inspection in the area.
“Khudwani is a very volatile area but I will try to send our deputy CEO of the district to inspect whether any government employee is running such institute and also if there are any unregistered coaching centers operating in the area,” he said. “We have provided registration to around 18 coaching centers in the district and those running illegally should meet the guidelines and get these registered with us but if someone working already in a government department is running the coaching centers, they would be taken to task, as it is totally against the service rules,” CEO Kulgam said.