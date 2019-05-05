Govt teachers: A boon or a ban to students

May 05, 2019 | Mushtaq Hurra

Education is the only ornament which makes us prominent among other biological creatures. It helps man to realize the reason behind his creation. It grows our intellectual faculties which place us at the top of the hierarchy in the biological world. It has been the focal point of every society because it ensures the progress, prosperity and development of people. It has helped man to conquer the skies and seas. Education has not only enabled man to explore the moon but has enabled him set feet on distant planets as well. Education has helped man to make miraculous inventions and discoveries which were beyond the intellectual faculties and imaginations of our ancestors. It is the education which is sure to take us to the heights of skies. It gives us the wings to explore the infinite universe and its mysteries. Education ensures the rise of a nation.

World is witness to the fact that education is the only secret of strength and might of the nations who are ruling the world by the dint of their advanced technologies and rich economic systems. But for those societies, who have distanced themselves from education, have fallen prey to different kinds of slavery. Educationally advanced countries have monopolized the economy and defense systems of the world. In the contemporary times, educationally forward nations are emerging as the super powers.

We too have a system of education prevalent in our country and the state as well. I am concerned about the school education system of our state. Every year, our government allocates huge funds for its betterment and development. Teachers are recruited and paid hefty amounts as Salaries. An adequate infrastructure stands erected for the smooth functioning of teaching-learning process. But the most of our government schools portray a dismal picture. Multiple factors and reasons are behind this poor show. Though it is undesirable to say but it is a fact that government Schools are not at par with private schools in terms of academic dividends. Even we lag behind badly in minimum learning levels among our Learners.

A student is the focal point in our teaching-learning process, but a teacher is the chief architect of this process. He is the most important stakeholder of this venture. I am not apprehensive or suspicious about the intentions and capabilities of our teachers but we surely lack a work culture in our schools. A big lot of our teachers evade classes in one or the other pretext. These shirkers have distracted others as well. What we lack is the sense of belongingness and work obligations. Teachers must treat Schools as second homes and students as their own children. Teachers lack the spirit of acquiring knowledge and learning new things. Most of them even don't go through daily Newspapers. And they never bother to improve their skills and knowledge. How many teachers enter their classes with preparations and plans? Acquisition of knowledge won't only help to deliver things in a desired and better way in classes but will surely win admiration and acknowledgment which is essential for bridging the gap between government schools and our parents who have distanced themselves from these Institutions with a bad perception. We all have to change this perception and notion of commoners about government schooling.

Some years before, government schools were castigated only for low quality education as compared to private schools. But, now, teachers’ credibility is at stake as parents have decided to bid good bye to government schools. If government is determined to bring a change, then teachers also must take a lead. Let's renovate our minds and give up our old ways.

The trend to send children to private schools had started earlier in cities and towns, but now, our villages are following the footsteps of urbanites. If all the children are admitted in private schools, then, why should government pay hefty amounts to teachers as Salaries? We all need to introspect and should give a serious thought about it. Time has come for them, either to perform or perish. Teaching profession is only a job but the credibility, as teachers and learned men of our society are at stake. Govt teachers need to win the confidence of people, the way teachers have done in Delhi NCR for last four years. For this purpose, we need statesmen like Manish Sisodia who has been instrumental in the rise of educational standards in the national capital. During his first budget speech as Delhi's education minister when he doubled the government's expenditure on education had remarked “The money spent on education and health, is not an expense, but an investment into the well-being of coming generations".

But, we must give credit to the teachers of Delhi who have converted a vision into a reality. It is the workforce which converts dreams into pragmatism. Bringing govt schools at par with our private schools will take us years but what prevents us to give minimum learning levels (MLL) to our poor children? This is the reflection of our faulty educational system. State govt teachers should admit their own faults with the pledge to change attitude towards our responsibilities.

Is private schooling a trend and a fashion only? Or is something surely wrong with our government schools? Very recently, we were ashamed to see the dismal show of our government schools in terms of quality and quantity. Many Govt Primary and Middle schools are either with zero enrollments or a meager enrollment. Teachers are evading camera and are hesitant to talk. How long shall we blame others for this poor picture? We have an exceptionally talented community of teachers but we surely lack proper work culture and sense of healthy competition. Let government authorities also show sincerity and make efforts to overcome the already mentioned loopholes in the system.

Govt schools poor show has left us all ashamed. And it is enough to cut a sorry figure of the department in general and teachers in particular. Many schools are bereft of any enrollment. Many are about to get closed. In a tragic incident, a school at Baramulla was found rearing thousands of sheep for last many years.

We must admit the fact that private schools are outshining us at every level. Though other factors are equally responsible for this deserted scenario in our government schools but the onus is on teachers. There are undoubtedly some factors which hinder teachers to deliver their best but how can teachers justify the extremely poor basic learning levels among children. If a 4th or 5th grade govt student is not able to read the first chapter of his textbook, then something is surely wrong which needs deep introspection? Let us pledge to make ourselves responsible and try to fulfill our moral obligations towards this noble profession that can change the destiny of our state in future.

mushtaqhurra143@gmail.com