Govt taking vital measures for protection, care of juveniles: Ganai

Reviews implementation of Juvenile Justice Act
Reviews implementation of Juvenile Justice Act
JAMMU:
Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai on Wednesday chaired a meeting with regard to the effective implementation of Juvenile Justice Act (Care and Protection of Children).
Justice (Retd.) Hasnain Masoodi (Former Judge J&K High Court, Chairperson SCOC under J&K JJ (CNCP) Act) was also present at the meeting attended by Secretary, Social Welfare Department Farooq Ahmed Lone, Mission Director, Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) and other senior officers.
During the meeting, threadbare discussion was held on various vital issues including effective functioning of Juvenile Justice Board in each district of the State, functioning of District Child Protection Units, Shelter Homes for Juveniles, Special Homes for convicted Juveniles, Juvenile Justice Fund, Cradle Homes, Child Resource Centres and Trainings, Creation of staff for the office of MD, ICPS and Boarding Schools.
While discussing the matter of creation of various posts for Juvenile Justice Board in each district of the State, MD, ICPS was asked to prepare a proposal and submit the same within stipulated time frame and in the meantime contractual engagements of Probationary officers be made as per the rules and requirement.
The Advisor directed that District Social Welfare Officer shall hold the charge of District Child Protection Officer in addition to his own duties to ensure smooth functioning of District Child Protection Units.
It was decided that two buildings one each in Jammu and Srinagar will be hired to function as makeshift shelter homes till the construction of own buildings. A grant of Rs. 50 lakhs has been sanctioned by the Finance Department for construction of these shelter homes and the department was asked to prepare DPRs accordingly, the meeting was informed.
The Advisor was informed that construction of special home for convicted Juveniles is near completion at Samba and Budgam Districts.
The Chairperson SCOC informed the meeting that 50 cases of infant dropping were reported in the State in the current year and there is a need to establish cradle homes in each district of the State. Secretary Social Welfare intimated that two-cradle reception centres, one each at Jammu and Srinagar are nearing completion and shall be made functional during the current year.
Advisor Ganai asked the department to explore the possibilities of establishing such centres in other districts of the State also. He further asked for devising a component for training of the activities of Child Resource Centre.
A decision was taken to strengthen existing 37 Balashrams in the State and Social Welfare Department was asked to explore the possibility of establishing more Balashrams in the State.
Juvenile Justice Fund is being operated by Director Finance, Social Welfare Department and an amount of Rs. 10 lakh has been contributed by the State Government.
Social Welfare Department was asked to explore the possibilities of receiving contributions in Juvenile Justice Fund from private persons/institutions. In the meantime, a proposal will be submitted by Social Welfare Department for operation of funds available in the account and authorization of the same to Chairperson SCOC for utilization.