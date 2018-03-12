Govt taking measures to upgrade living standards of people: Lal Singh

Public Redressal Grievances Camp held at Kathua
Rising Kashmir NewsKathua, Mar 11:
Minister for Forests, Environment and Ecology Choudhary Lal Singh Sunday said pro-people policies of the Government have started yielding results with an era of development taking off across the State.
This was stated by the Minister while addressing a public grievances redressal camp held here today.
A large number of people from different parts of the Kathua district like Basohli, Kathua, Hiranagar, Bani and Billawar attended the public durbar.
Chairman State Pollution Control Board B Sidhartha Kumar, Chief Conservator of Forests Farooq Gillani, Additional District Development Commissioner Sanjay Gupta, Director Social Forestry Ashwani Kumar Gupta, Conservator East Circle Khawaja Qamar-ud-Din, Assistant Commissioner Development Rajiv Khajuria besides other senior officers of R&B, RDD, PHE, PDD and Forests were present on the occasion.
The Minister urged upon the people to avail the benefits of developmental and other welfare schemes and contribute their bit to help the government in bringing peace and prosperity to the state. He said that three regions of the State have witnessed massive development in all spheres during the current regime and that the government is duty bound to provide all basic amenities to the people of the state.
Choudhary Lal Singh said government has taken several concrete measures to create durable infrastructure to upgrade the living standard of the people, adding that government is committed to provide all basic amenities including road connectivity, education, health, drinking water and better lanes and drains in every area of the State.
The Minister said that government is fully aware of people’s development related problems, adding that in this regard a new master plan has been prepared to meet all developmental needs particularly in far-off areas of the state.
Choudhary Lal Singh asked the officers to bring new locality wise projects of the district so that the people of the area are provided modern line basic facilities. He asked them to come up with effective strategy for early completion of ongoing mega projects taken in hand, adding that government has earmarked huge funds in this regard.
The Minister underlined the need for involvement of public representatives in execution of development works. He said that vast dimension given to growth and development viz road linkage, construction of bridges, safe drinking water, improved power supply, gardens and better lanes and drains has revolutionized the developmental profile of the State.
Later, number of deputations from across the Kathua district met the Minister for redressal of genuine development related problems.
Various important issues were highlighted by the delegations which included construction of link roads, development of ponds and parks in their areas.
Choudhary Lal Singh directed the officers to gear up their men and machinery in completing the ongoing development works in their respective areas with stipulated time frame by using quality material. He said there is no compromise on quality, adding that Government is committed to provide durable assets to the people across the State.
The Minister threw light on various drives undertaken at the Ministry level for the revival of numerous water bodies in the state as well as various plantation drives to promote greenery in the region and also mentioned about the historic zoo which is upcoming at the outskirts of Jammu to promote the ecotourism in Jammu to attract the tourists and pilgrims to the State.
