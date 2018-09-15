About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt suspends recognition of R P school for exorbitant fee

Published at September 15, 2018 10:16 AM 0Comment(s)2073views


Riyaz Bhat

Srinagar
Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has suspended the recognition of RP School Mallabagh Srinagar for charging exorbitant fee in violation of the Fee Fixation Committee (FFC) directives.

To compensate for the potential academic loss of enrolled students of R P School, the DSEK authorities have ordered their enrollment in nearby Govt High/Higher secondary schools.

Director School Education, GN Itoo said, "We haven't suspended the recognition of R P School only. There is another school as well. We have informed both the school authorities that the suspension order will remain enforced until they adhere to FFC directives on fee."
 
According to the order issued on Friday, the Directorate of school education had issued a show cause notice to the principal of the school on June 23 this year, asking him to explain his position regarding allegations with government’s grievance cell for charge the exorbitant fee in violation of the fee fixation committee’s order on 21 February.

The principal, as per the order, responded on July 2, stating that he has already submitted the file to the FFC for considering the fee hike after taking the financial, academic and other aspects into consideration and sought three days from the DSEK office to get the order from the fee fixation committee, the order reads.

On June 11 this year, Chief education Officer Srinagar reported to the DSEK that the school was charging the higher fee from the students.

On September 1, the principal of the RP School attended DSEK, stating that the file was still pending with the FCC and sought time till September 5. “He gave in writing that in case it is not agreed by FCC, he is ready to hand over the institution to the government functionaries,” reads the order.

“Whereas, the Parent Body of the School is consistently approaching this office with the plea that the school management is charging higher fee in comparison to the fee approved by the FCC in February 2018 and even they have alleged that further hike has also been made by the school in question. From the above position, it is clear that the said school is running affairs in the context of fee structure in contravention of the rules and regulations and accordingly the recognition of the R P School Mallabagh, Srinagar is suspended with immediate effect.” (With inputs from GNS)

