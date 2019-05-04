Govt succumbs to HC pressure

May 04, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Coming under pressure of the High Court, the State government on Friday removed Dr Samiya Rashid from the post of Principal, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, and assigned the post to Dr. Kaisar Ahmad Kaul.

The decision was taken after High Court grilled State authorities as well as Dr Samiya Rashid for non-compliance of directions passed by the court.

The division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Tashi Rabstan directed Dr Samiya Rashid to stop functioning as Principal GMC from Friday (May 3, 2019) by 4 pm.

The case was taken up twice a day and in the first half, Registrar Judicial was directed to ensure the implementation of the order directing Dr Samiya to stop functioning as Principal GMC by 4 pm, Friday and file a compliance report of the same by 4 pm, Friday.

“Registrar Judicial shall associate the Inspector General of Police to facilitate the compliance of the order in the event any difficulty faced by her in ensuring the compliance of the directions,” the Court directed.

Earlier, in the first half, the bench came down heavily on the respondents and said despite quashment of the appointment order of Principal GMC from February 28, 2019, the respondent Dr Samiya Rashid failed to submit explanation regarding her continuation as Principal GMC.

"The respondents cannot even plead ignorance of the directions passed as all of them have been regularly represented by their counsels, therefore, the disobedience is with knowledge right from February 28, 2019, and not vice versa," the court said.

It further remarked that the knowledge of the respondents is further corroborated by the fact that the judgment of the court, of which the violation is alleged, has been served upon respondents with promptitude after its pronouncement.

“Needless to mention that the prestige, honour and dignity of the court is supreme and nobody, irrespective of the stature would be allowed to play with the honour or dignity of the count orders,” the court said.

The court further remarked that the contempt jurisdiction is a special jurisdiction which has to be exercised sparingly, “whenever an act affects the administration of justice or which tends to impede its course or tends to shake the public confidence in the judicial institution”.

The court observed that even after the proper service of the judgement, Dr Samiya Rashid is continuing as Principal GMC, Srinagar, which does not only reflect disobedience toward the court order but also shows her ignorance to the procedural laws and rules.

“It is apparent that the respondent, Samiya is holding a post with absolutely no legal or justifiable authority,” the court said.

Senior Additional Advocate General, Javid Iqbal, who represents GAD, placed on record the copy of the communication addressed to him by the Deputy Secretary to the government General Administration Department (GAD), which reveals that the matter for regular appointment of the Principal is under consideration of the government and because of Darbar Move and the engagement of the officers with the election related matters, the meeting of the Selection cum Establishment Committee could not be convened after March 8, 2019.

It was stated in the communication that the government was in the process of complying the judgment within two weeks positively.

Regarding the continuation of the Principal, the communication states that the Principal, GMC, is continuing as an interim arrangement on the orders of H&ME department purely in the interest of patient care and the arrangement would be reviewed on May 6 and 7 and decision taken accordingly.

The court after perusing the communication remarked that the stand now taken by the GAD that Dr Samiya is working as Principal as an interim arrangement is belied by the approach adopted by the respondents as “they could not produce any order to support such view”.

“Needless to mention that previously also AAG, Shah Aamir, representing the H&ME department, was pointedly asked to substantiate the interim arrangement of the Dr Samiya with reference to any government order having been issued in this behalf, but the counsel could not produce any and submitted that the case is lying with the GAD,” the court said.

The court remarked that the communication placed on record by the counsel Javed lqbal, reflects that the interim arrangement in made by the H&ME department, “therefore the contradictory stand of the respondents makes us to believe that there, in fact is, no government order issued to that effect”.

After hearing the parties, the court directed the Chief Secretary, J&K and Principal Secretary to the government H&ME department to ensure the interim arrangement in the meanwhile by or before the next date and “till such time Principal Secretary, H&ME department shall ensure smooth and proper functioning of the College and the Associated Hospitals”.

Principal Secretary, H&ME was also directed to ensure that the patient care does not suffer till the interim arrangement is made.

The bench directed State authorities to ensure implementation of the judgment within two weeks from the day of hearing the matter.

“Registrar Judicial shall convey the order to the Chief Secretary of the State by today as also to the respondents,” the court directed.

Previously, the court had issued contempt proceedings against Commissioner Secretary, Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department for not removing the incumbent Principal GMC, Srinagar, Dr Samiya Rashid from the post.

After failing to implement the directions of the court, the petitioner, Dr Javed Chowdhary, filed a contempt petition against the authorities for violation of court judgment.

Earlier, the court had quashed the government order for appointment of Dr Samiya Rashid, with a direction to the State government to place the whole material, consisting of minutes of the decision of the Establishment cum Selection Committee along with relevant annexures, before the Cabinet and State Administrative Council (SAC) for its reconsideration.

“Till such decision is taken by the Cabinet and SAC, it shall be open to the government to make the in-charge or temporary arrangement to run the day to day affairs of the office of the Principal, GMC, Srinagar,” the court had directed.

In 2013, the State government initiated a process to fill up the post of the Principal, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, on a regular basis.

The Establishment-cum-Selection Committee, constituted by the government, after assessing the service records of all the professors in the zone of consideration and on the basis of assessment of their service record, performance, comparative merit as reflected in their Annual Performance Reports and other eligibility graded them in the order and ultimately recommended the appointment of the appellant as Principal, GMC, Srinagar.

However, the appellant alleged that the cabinet, acting ‘arbitrarily and in most perfunctory manner, picked up ineligible candidate’, Dr Samiya Rashid and approved her for the appointment as Principal, GMC, Srinagar.