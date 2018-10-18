Govt still thinking to make Rs 12 Cr Rajbagh Footbridge motorable

Former Governor’s idea finds no support from bureaucratic corridors
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Oct 17:
Government on Wednesday said they are yet to decide as whether to convert the Rajbagh Footbridge into a motorable bridge.
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganie told Rising Rising Kashmir that they have not received any information about the same.
The 120-meter-long bridge was constructed at a whopping Rs 12 Crore and later converted into a footbridge by the government.
A senior official of Public Works Department said the former Governor, N N Vohra had sought expert views on making Rajbagh Footbridge motorable.
“But no one from the present government has come forward to support his idea,” the official said, adding that Vohra was in favor of making the bridge motorable as per the original plan.
The official said if the administration gives us the nod, we just have to remove its upper portion, macadamize it and connect it to the Polo View road link.
SSP Traffic Srinagar, Al-Tahir Geelani said, “If the footbridge was made motorable, it would have decreased the traffic pressure on Abdullah (Zero) Bridge. Apart from Abdullah Bridge there is no other bridge connecting the south city.” Geelani added that all other bridges have been converted into footbridges by the government.
He said there was a consensus that the bridge would be thrown open for traffic movement as there are already two other footbridges adjacent to this one.
“If the bridge will is made motorable it will help in reducing the traffic load on Abdullah Bridge which frequently witnesses traffic jams during peak hours,” he said.
Managing Director JK Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC), Viqar Mustafa Shunthu said they have already submitted their report to the government.
Mustafa said before 2014 floods, the NOC (No Objection Certificate) issued by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department was cancelled because during the floods the level of water was very high.
“The only alternative to make it motorable is that if the government does not keep 2014 floods in view, because such floods came after 100 years,” he said.
“Although the foundation of the bridge is very strong, and it can be easily used for vehicles but it was the government’s decision to convert it into a footbridge, Mustafa added.
He said, “The roof top can be removed from the bridge to make it motorable.”
The bridge was inaugurated by the former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufi in June this year.
