Govt sleeps over Brari Nambal lagoon restoration plan

Famed water body gasps for breath
Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir government has so far restored only 30% of the Brari Nambal lagoon located at Baba Demb area of Srinagar city due to lack of funds, Rising Kashmir has learnt.
Several years have passed since the government announced conservation measures to restore the lagoon but there seems to be no progress made so far.
Lagoon plays an important role in regulating hydrology of Dal Lake by releasing its surplus waters into river Jhelum
In absence of conservation measures, the lagoon had turned the most polluted linkage of Dal Lake and is still lingering due to the negligence.
As per the residents, the pollution in the lagoon was bringing an inconvenience to them.
“A few years back, the cleaning work was started, the men, as well as machinery, were pressed into service. But it has not yielded any good results,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a local.
In 2013, the government had ordered short-term conservation measures including immediate cleaning, dredging, expansion, and beautification of the lagoon.
A project of Rs 65 crore for acquiring land and Rs 90 crore for cleaning Brari Nambal was submitted by the Lakes & Water Ways Development Authority (LAWDA) to Government. However, the project failed due to lack of funds.
Later, in 2016, The Lakes and Water Ways Development Authority (LAWDA) started the cleaning and dredging of the freshwater body.
But the paucity of funds halted the much-needed restoration of the lagoon.
After crossing many deadlines, the Lakes and Water Ways Development Authority (LAWDA) has recently submitted a proposal to fully restore the lagoon.
“The restoration of Brari Nambal Lagoon involves a long process. We have submitted a proposal to the government. We have submitted the revised proposal to the government under PMDP,” said Dr Masood Hafiz Shah, VC LAWDA.
He said, “We also want to restore the lake fully. But without funds, we cannot do anything. We are hopeful to receive the funds from the central government soon.”
He said the paucity of funds and issue of land acquisition have delayed the work of Brari Nambal. “The work has been undertaken under AMRUT, and it has no provision of land acquisition which is a big problem.”
“We needed Rs 87 crore for the acquisition of land. “ The government has only sanctioned 16 crores so far.”
The previous government had directed the officials to expedite the speed of work to restore the glory of Brari Nambal Lagoon.
They also directed the VC LAWDA to place an indent of 60 kanals of land in presence of collector who will issue notice for the acquisition of proprietary land for the development.