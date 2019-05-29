Govt simplifies backward certificate issuance for KPs, border residents

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

With a view to simplifying the issuance of ‘Resident of Backward Area’ certificates in favour of the persons belonging to an identified backward area or an area near the Line of Actual Control and International Border including persons hailing from Kashmir division who have migrated outside the division and state for security reasons, the Social Welfare department Monday issued a notification vide SRO-321 dated May 27, 2019 amending the clause (iii) of Rule 21 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules 1994 issued vide SRO-126 of 1994, inter-alia, provided for issuance of ‘Resident of Backward Area’ certificates in favour of the Kashmiri migrants.

These rules were replaced by the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005 notified vide SRO 294 of 2005 dated October 21, 2005.

An official spokesman said, however, in the said rules, reference to Kashmiri migrants was not made seemingly on the premise that migration was a transitory event.

However, this led to ambiguity and hence avoidable difficulties to the Kashmiri migrants in securing RBA certificates as well as their renewal.

The representatives of the Kashmiri Pandits approached different quarters for issuing necessary clarifications to enable them to obtain RBA certificates and also have their RBA certificates already issued and renewed without any encumbrances.

The representatives repeatedly approached the government at various levels for early redress of their grievance.

The non issuance and renewal of RBA certificate was proving to be an impediment for them in applying to various posts earmarked for RBA categories under the government.

The matter remained under active examination of the government in the Social Welfare department.

The government after due consideration amended the Rule 21 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005.

In this regard, SRO 321 was issued by the Social Welfare department on May 27, 2019.

While the said SRO has reiterated that for availing the benefit of reservation of Backward Area, area near the Line of Actual Control and International Border, a person must establish that he or she has resided in the said area for a period of not less than 15 years prior to the date of application and is actually residing in the said area.

It has also clarified that a person would not be disentitled from claiming this benefit, only on the ground that his or her father or the person on whom, he or she is dependent is living in a place which is not identified as backward or area near the Line of Actual Control or International Border on account of his employment, business, other professional or vocational reasons or migration from one place to another within the respective division due to security reasons.

It further clarifies that a person who has migrated from Kashmir division for security reasons would not be disentitled from claiming this benefit even if he or she has migrated outside the division or State, subject to the condition that he or she should have been registered as a migrant with the office of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) Jammu.

An official spokesman said the objective of the amendment was not to deprive any class from its admissible right of reservation but only to remove the hardships faced by the candidates in obtaining these certificates.

The amendment made in the reservation rules should benefit a large number of Kashmiri migrants who had hitherto been facing difficulties in availing of reservation benefits on account of their migration to other divisions and states on security grounds.

For the first time after effecting amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, the benefit of reservation has been extended to the persons belonging to an area near International Border.