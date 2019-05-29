About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Govt simplifies backward certificate issuance for KPs, border residents

With a view to simplifying the issuance of ‘Resident of Backward Area’ certificates in favour of the persons belonging to an identified backward area or an area near the Line of Actual Control and International Border including persons hailing from Kashmir division who have migrated outside the division and state for security reasons, the Social Welfare department Monday issued a notification vide SRO-321 dated May 27, 2019 amending the clause (iii) of Rule 21 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules 1994 issued vide SRO-126 of 1994, inter-alia, provided for issuance of ‘Resident of Backward Area’ certificates in favour of the Kashmiri migrants.
These rules were replaced by the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005 notified vide SRO 294 of 2005 dated October 21, 2005.
An official spokesman said, however, in the said rules, reference to Kashmiri migrants was not made seemingly on the premise that migration was a transitory event.
However, this led to ambiguity and hence avoidable difficulties to the Kashmiri migrants in securing RBA certificates as well as their renewal.
The representatives of the Kashmiri Pandits approached different quarters for issuing necessary clarifications to enable them to obtain RBA certificates and also have their RBA certificates already issued and renewed without any encumbrances.
The representatives repeatedly approached the government at various levels for early redress of their grievance.
The non issuance and renewal of RBA certificate was proving to be an impediment for them in applying to various posts earmarked for RBA categories under the government.
The matter remained under active examination of the government in the Social Welfare department.
The government after due consideration amended the Rule 21 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005.
In this regard, SRO 321 was issued by the Social Welfare department on May 27, 2019.
While the said SRO has reiterated that for availing the benefit of reservation of Backward Area, area near the Line of Actual Control and International Border, a person must establish that he or she has resided in the said area for a period of not less than 15 years prior to the date of application and is actually residing in the said area.
It has also clarified that a person would not be disentitled from claiming this benefit, only on the ground that his or her father or the person on whom, he or she is dependent is living in a place which is not identified as backward or area near the Line of Actual Control or International Border on account of his employment, business, other professional or vocational reasons or migration from one place to another within the respective division due to security reasons.
It further clarifies that a person who has migrated from Kashmir division for security reasons would not be disentitled from claiming this benefit even if he or she has migrated outside the division or State, subject to the condition that he or she should have been registered as a migrant with the office of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) Jammu.
An official spokesman said the objective of the amendment was not to deprive any class from its admissible right of reservation but only to remove the hardships faced by the candidates in obtaining these certificates.
The amendment made in the reservation rules should benefit a large number of Kashmiri migrants who had hitherto been facing difficulties in availing of reservation benefits on account of their migration to other divisions and states on security grounds.
For the first time after effecting amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, the benefit of reservation has been extended to the persons belonging to an area near International Border.

Latest News

Governor to head JKOBC Board in J&K

Governor to head JKOBC Board in J&K

May 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Three including former militant detained under PSA in Kishtwar

Three including former militant detained under PSA in Kishtwar

May 28 | Agencies
Govt proposes construction of Ladakh House-Sarai in New Delhi

Govt proposes construction of Ladakh House-Sarai in New Delhi

May 28 | Agencies
Govt orders cancellation of appointments obtained on certificates issu ...

Govt orders cancellation of appointments obtained on certificates issu ...

May 28 | Agencies
Health Ministry asks MCI to extend last date for PG medical admissions

Health Ministry asks MCI to extend last date for PG medical admissions

May 28 | Press Trust of India
UGC to study quality of PhD thesis for doctoral degrees awarded in las ...

UGC to study quality of PhD thesis for doctoral degrees awarded in las ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Tractor driver killed in accident in north Kashmir

Tractor driver killed in accident in north Kashmir's Handwara

May 28 | Rising Kashmir News
2 militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir forest

2 militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir forest

May 28 | Agencies
NC will beat its 1996 tally of 57 seats in assembly elections: Rana

NC will beat its 1996 tally of 57 seats in assembly elections: Rana

May 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Pakistan has nothing to do with Pulwama attack: FM Qureshi

Pakistan has nothing to do with Pulwama attack: FM Qureshi

May 28 | Agencies
Clashes erupt between students, govt forces in Ganderbal

Clashes erupt between students, govt forces in Ganderbal

May 28 | Umar Raina
Two drug peddlers held with heroin, cash in Jammu

Two drug peddlers held with heroin, cash in Jammu

May 28 | Agencies
Pathankot Railway Station sounds alert after inputs about attack

Pathankot Railway Station sounds alert after inputs about attack

May 28 | Agencies
Pak violates ceasefire on IB, LoC: Officials

Pak violates ceasefire on IB, LoC: Officials

May 28 | Agencies
Kartarpur corridor hits roadblock as consensus eludes India, Pak: repo ...

Kartarpur corridor hits roadblock as consensus eludes India, Pak: repo ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Gunfight rages in Kokernag forests

Gunfight rages in Kokernag forests

May 28 | RK Online Desk
Zakir Musa killing: College students clash with forces in Sopore

Zakir Musa killing: College students clash with forces in Sopore

May 28 | Noor ul Haq
Attacks on schools in Afghanistan tripled in 2018: UN agency

Attacks on schools in Afghanistan tripled in 2018: UN agency

May 28 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Admin amends reservation rule for border dwellers, backwards areas cat ...

Admin amends reservation rule for border dwellers, backwards areas cat ...

May 28 | PTI
Pak downplays India

Pak downplays India's decision not to invite Imran for Modi's oath-tak ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Govt forces launch CASO in Kokernag village

Govt forces launch CASO in Kokernag village

May 28 | RK Online Desk
61 govt forces men, 11 civilians killed in JK in 4 months: MHA

61 govt forces men, 11 civilians killed in JK in 4 months: MHA

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Former militant shot dead in Handwara

Former militant shot dead in Handwara

May 28 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Govt simplifies backward certificate issuance for KPs, border residents

              

With a view to simplifying the issuance of ‘Resident of Backward Area’ certificates in favour of the persons belonging to an identified backward area or an area near the Line of Actual Control and International Border including persons hailing from Kashmir division who have migrated outside the division and state for security reasons, the Social Welfare department Monday issued a notification vide SRO-321 dated May 27, 2019 amending the clause (iii) of Rule 21 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules 1994 issued vide SRO-126 of 1994, inter-alia, provided for issuance of ‘Resident of Backward Area’ certificates in favour of the Kashmiri migrants.
These rules were replaced by the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005 notified vide SRO 294 of 2005 dated October 21, 2005.
An official spokesman said, however, in the said rules, reference to Kashmiri migrants was not made seemingly on the premise that migration was a transitory event.
However, this led to ambiguity and hence avoidable difficulties to the Kashmiri migrants in securing RBA certificates as well as their renewal.
The representatives of the Kashmiri Pandits approached different quarters for issuing necessary clarifications to enable them to obtain RBA certificates and also have their RBA certificates already issued and renewed without any encumbrances.
The representatives repeatedly approached the government at various levels for early redress of their grievance.
The non issuance and renewal of RBA certificate was proving to be an impediment for them in applying to various posts earmarked for RBA categories under the government.
The matter remained under active examination of the government in the Social Welfare department.
The government after due consideration amended the Rule 21 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005.
In this regard, SRO 321 was issued by the Social Welfare department on May 27, 2019.
While the said SRO has reiterated that for availing the benefit of reservation of Backward Area, area near the Line of Actual Control and International Border, a person must establish that he or she has resided in the said area for a period of not less than 15 years prior to the date of application and is actually residing in the said area.
It has also clarified that a person would not be disentitled from claiming this benefit, only on the ground that his or her father or the person on whom, he or she is dependent is living in a place which is not identified as backward or area near the Line of Actual Control or International Border on account of his employment, business, other professional or vocational reasons or migration from one place to another within the respective division due to security reasons.
It further clarifies that a person who has migrated from Kashmir division for security reasons would not be disentitled from claiming this benefit even if he or she has migrated outside the division or State, subject to the condition that he or she should have been registered as a migrant with the office of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) Jammu.
An official spokesman said the objective of the amendment was not to deprive any class from its admissible right of reservation but only to remove the hardships faced by the candidates in obtaining these certificates.
The amendment made in the reservation rules should benefit a large number of Kashmiri migrants who had hitherto been facing difficulties in availing of reservation benefits on account of their migration to other divisions and states on security grounds.
For the first time after effecting amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, the benefit of reservation has been extended to the persons belonging to an area near International Border.

News From Rising Kashmir

;