Govt should revisit 'muscular approach’ in south Kashmir, says Tarigami

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Alleging that the situation in south Kashmir has not shown any significant improvement since July 2016, senior CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said that the government needs to revisit ‘muscular approach’ as it is not giving desired results.



''Comprising four districts -- Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian -- South Kashmir has been on the boil ever since July 2016. Despite passing of three years, the situation in the region is not showing any significant improvement with media reports showing that some youths continue to join militant ranks,” he said in a statement issued here on Monday.

"During early 1990s large scale arrests took place which only worsened situation. This is a tried and tested and failed model which we are afraid will only worsen the situation further. Similarly, some people arrested under different laws, are not being released despite courts ordering their release on bail. Those released by the courts are being re-arrested from the jail compound itself and booked under Public Safety Act (PSA)," Tarigami said.