Govt should explain why it withholds contractors’ payment: JKCC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 09:
Jammu and Kashmir Coordination Committee (JKCC), an amalgam of apex trade, industrial, tourism, civil society formations, has expressed solidarity with the agitating contractors of the State who have been deprived of their legitimate rights of their due payments under the present dispensation.
In a statement, JKCC delegation visited the Engineering Complex Rajbagh, Srinagar to convey support and cooperation of the organization to J&K Contractors Coordination Committee for their just demands.
Speaking on the occasion, the delegates criticized the State Government for withholding Rs 1024 crores of payments due to the contractors which has resulted in their huge losses besides hampering their normal works.
They said that failure in making prompt payments to the contractors have exposed the government for their developmental agenda.
JKCC asked authorities to explain why contractors should not be paid on time for the jobs they have already executed and delivered.
“JKCC suspects that the dilly-dallying tactics adopted by the Government is being done under a ploy. This is some food for thought as this may be yet another plan of further breaking the back of the businessmen in general and the contractors in particular.”
JKCC has urged State Government to release the pending payment of the contractors without any hitch or delay.
