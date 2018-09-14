Govt should ensure essential supplies during Muharram: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Sep 13:
PDP President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday asked the state government to ensure that there are proper arrangements put in place for the devotees and that they do not face any difficulty during Muharram.
She stressed that the uninterrupted power and water supplies need be ensured by the governor administration in the entire Kashmir valley during commemoration functions and processions.
Meanwhile, several delegations on Thursday called on the PDP President at her official residence in Srinagar and highlighted the issues they face while seeking redressal of the same.
Delegations hailing from south and north Kashmir stressed on the completion of various developmental projects taken up during the tenure of the PDP government in the state and also asked her to raise the issue with the governor administration so that the projects are completed within the stipulated time frame.
Furthermore, delegation from Sonawari assembly segment led by party’s zonal president Imtiyaz Reshi raised the issues pertaining to the arrangements being made for the Muharram precessions in the area. The delegation sought the adequate water and electricity supplies in the area besides the sufficient amount of essential commodities for the devotees during the sacred month.
The PDP chief while holding detailed interactions with the delegations assured them all assistance and said she will raise the issues brought to her notice with the government and will resolve them on priority.
She also stated that she will talk about the adequate availability of electricity, water and ration in Sonawari during the congregational prayers of Muharram and will ensure that the devotees do not face any difficulty during the period.