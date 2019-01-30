Govt setting up EOCs to deal with emergencies, weather eventualities: Shah

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 29:
Secretary Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), Farooq Ahmad Shah, on Tuesday said that the administration is contemplating to set up Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) equipped with latest equipment at all district headquarters to deal with emergencies and to tackle any eventuality.
As per an official, Shah said this while chairing a meeting convened to discuss the construction of EOCs.
The Secretary said that Jammu and Kashmir is the most vulnerable for different kinds of natural calamities and EOCs shall play a pivotal role in combating them. He said that EOCs assume great significance in the protection of the life and property in wake of eventualities.
He said EOC Complex should fully have the latest technology equipment so that common people get benefit from it in case of any eventuality.
Shah also directed the officers to prepare action plan and DPRs in coordination with respective District Administrations immediately for construction of EOCs.
He further asked them for ensuring fully proper communication system to carry out rescue operations in case of emergencies and with satellite phone facilities at these EOCs to establish contact with all field functionaries.
The meeting was attended by officers of the Disaster Management Department, the official said.