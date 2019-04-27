Govt sets up panel for smooth conduct of economic census

April 27, 2019 | Agencies

The Jammu and Kashmir Governor Administration has set up an eight-member state-level coordination committee for smooth conduct of seventh economic census.



The chief secretary will be the chairman of the committee, according to an order by the additional secretary of General Administration Department (GAD), Subash Chibber.



The members include secretaries of various departments -- industries and commerce, planning, development and monitoring, labour and employment, rural development and panchayati raj, and information technology, the order issued on Friday said.



It said the deputy director general of National Sample Survey Office (Field Operations Division) will also be member, and the director general of economics and statistics will be the member-cum-nodal officer of the committee.



The terms of reference of the SLCC would be to monitor preparedness, progress and hurdles in conduct of seventh economic census in the state on regular basis and ensure complete coverage of the data canvassed through validation against existing data basses such as state business register, it said.



The committee would also monitor feedback received from district level coordination committee and resolve issues, if any, and approve the provisional results of the economic census at state level, it said.