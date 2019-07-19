Govt sets deadline for languishing IFC Deptt projects

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce (I&C) Naveen Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday chaired a meeting to review functioning of the department and took stock of the progress made on each project approved under the languishing category.

He impressed upon the executing agencies to complete each of the project within the set deadline.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director SICOP Atul Sharma, Managing Director SIDCO Ravinder Kumar, Director I&C Kashmir Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director I&C Jammu Anoo Malhotra, Director EDI Tufail Mattoo, Managing Director JK Industries Javaid Iqbal and Director Handicrafts InderJeet.

The meeting was informed that 92 projects having balance cost of Rs 713.37 crore were approved in favour of I&C Department. Out of these SICOP was sanctioned 45 projects including Industrial Estates at Dooru (Anantnag), Digiana (Jammu), Udhampur, Khrew (Pulwama), Leh and Kargil. SIDCO was awarded 37 projects including Industrial Estates at Samba, Kathua, Lassipora, Rangreth and Khonmoh.

While JK Cements got 4 projects of IEs at Bari Brahmana, Solina and Nowshehra, JK Cements and Handicrafts got 2 each and JKEDI and Geology & Mining got a project each to be executed in the languishing projects category.

The heads of each of the departments gave a detailed account of each of the project under the execution. The meeting also discussed the challenges faced by the Departments in implementation of certain projects. The position of funds under Capex and expenditure incurred so far was also discussed threadbare during the meet.

The Principal Secretary instructed the officials to prepare a bar chart of performance to be made in the coming months. He directed them to meet the timeline fixed for each project. He impressed upon them to resolve all the hiccups including land issues in consultation with the local administration.

He directed that the projects financed under the languishing projects category should be prioritized and completed within the fixed deadline of March 2020.