Govt selectively bulldozing Muslim colonies in Jammu: Rasheed

Srinagar:
Lashing out at the Governor, Satya Pal Malik led administration for selectively bulldozing Muslim colonies in Jammu, AIP President, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Saturday condemned “anti encroachment drive”—saying that the authorities shouldn’t adopt communal approach in such operations.
In a statement issued here, Rasheed while expressing concern over efforts of administration condemned anti encroachment drive in Beli Chadana where hundreds of policemen along with JDA authorities were deputed to “demolish” the Gujar population.
“The way early in this morning authorities raided Beli Chadana locality and tried to demolish the houses of inhabitants is condemnable and Government should never be selective and communal in its approach,” Rasheed alleged. “There is no justification for shelling and Lathicharge on innocent inhabitants.”
He alleged that one should not forget that their ancestors have been either “massacred” in 1947 or have forced to flee to Pakistan, leaving their huge properties here, which were later occupied by people of other communities. He said on 3rd of February this year state Assembly was told that there are twenty-one unauthorized colonies in Jammu City but one has a right to ask why only Muslim dominated colonies are being targeted.
“Not even a single unauthorized colony of other community is being disturbed. There are thousands of non-state subjects residing in Qasim Nagar, Bhagwati Nagar, Talab Tulu, Trikoota Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Channi Himant and various other places but no one speaks about them and euphoria is being created about few families of Rohingya Muslims and Gujars who are the original state subjects of Jammu,” he alleged. Rasheed accused Shiv Sena and BJP of constantly indulging in propaganda against the Muslim population in Beli Chadana and Niki Tawi and state administration is providing these forces all the logistics and other support to implement their polarized and communal agenda.