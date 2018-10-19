Govt seeks suggestions of stakeholders

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 18:
The Government has put the Draft Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Bill 2018 in public domain to solicit views and suggestions of all the stakeholders.
According to the Secretary Social Welfare, Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone, the draft bill is available on the official website of Social Welfare Department at www.jksocialwelfare.nic.in.
He said the views and suggestions can be sent to the office of the Secretary Social Welfare Department Civil Secretariat or Mission Director, Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) J&K. The suggestions, he said, can also be mailed at socialwelfare.adm@gmail.com.
He said the Mission Director, ICPS shall be also organizing a roundtable with the stakeholders for thorough discussions on the proposed bill by the stakeholders.
The Bill is aimed at providing a legal framework for dealing empathetically with the children found to be in conflict with law and children in need of care and protection by catering to their basic needs through proper care, protection, development, treatment, social re-integration, by adopting a child-friendly approach in the adjudication and disposal of matters in the best interest of children and for their rehabilitation through processes provided, and institutions and bodies established.