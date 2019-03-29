About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Govt seeks Spanish company’s assistance for flood prevention

As government has failed to carry out the dredging process on river Jehlum, now help has been sought from a foreign company on river how to prevent floods in Kashmir.
The government has failed to carry out the dredging process even after over four years since the floods hit the state.
Following which, the JK government asked the Spanish company to immediately start the study to assess the causes behind the unprecedented deluge even by moderate rainfall, an official of the Jehlum and Tawi Recovery Project, said
“The expert team of the company has started morphology study on Jehlum. It will conduct the study for a year,” the officials told KNS.
“Once the recommendations are submitted, it will then frame a detailed project report for flood project. After which the government may also approve the project,” the official said.
The study has been initiated under Jehlum and Tawi Recovery Project. The company has to complete the task in two years.
The official said that focus of the study is to look how to prevent floods in the future.
A study titled ‘A satellite-based rapid assessment on floods in Jammu & Kashmir–September, 2014’ conducted jointly by the Department of Environment & Remote Sensing (DERS) and ISRO has warned that intensity of rainfall and frequency of rainy days in the Himalayan region may increase in 2030s, leading to another flood in Kashmir if immediate steps are not taken to restore the drainage system of Jhelum.
It has become a common phenomenon in Kashmir in the aftermath of 2014 floods that water level rises in river Jehlum even by moderate rainfall.
At the same time, the government has not taken any preventive measures over the years to avoid such situations in the Valley.
In the backdrop of 2014 floods, the government announced that it would take several measures to prevent floods. “Nothing has been done in these years, except dredging at few spots and refilling of patches of Jehlum’s embankments, which were washed by 2014 floods,” an official of Irrigation and Flood Control Department said, wishing not to be quoted by name.
The drudging of Jhelum was to be carried in two phases to increase its carrying capacity. The Rs 280 crore project for phase I was subsequently awarded to Kolkata based company to clear the excessive siltation that had accumulated and drastically reduced the carrying-capacity of river Jhelum. (KNS)

Latest News

Election Observers appointed for Bandipora

Election Observers appointed for Bandipora

Mar 28 | Rising Kashmir News
50 European Parliamentarians write to PM Modi, demand repeal of AFSPA, ...

50 European Parliamentarians write to PM Modi, demand repeal of AFSPA, ...

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Jaipur man arrested for FB post seeking

Jaipur man arrested for FB post seeking 'contract' to kill Modi

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Body of unidentified woman fished out of Jhelum in Sumbal Bandipora

Body of unidentified woman fished out of Jhelum in Sumbal Bandipora

Mar 28 | Agencies
450 kg poppy seized from truck in Ramban, driver arrested

450 kg poppy seized from truck in Ramban, driver arrested

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Langate gunfight

Militant killed in Langate gunfight

Mar 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Mysterious blast damages house, vehicle in Aluchi Bagh Srinagar

Mysterious blast damages house, vehicle in Aluchi Bagh Srinagar

Mar 28 | Agencies
Newborn found dead in SDH Tral

Newborn found dead in SDH Tral

Mar 28 | Agencies
India still has long way to go on ensuring space security: US experts

India still has long way to go on ensuring space security: US experts

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
CMO, BMO Bandipora suspended for violating MCC

CMO, BMO Bandipora suspended for violating MCC

Mar 28 | Rising Kashmir News

'Artificial intelligence may predict premature death risk'

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Hope nations take

Hope nations take 'real action' to maintain peace in space: China's PL ...

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Handwara gunfight

Militant killed in Handwara gunfight

Mar 28 | Agencies
Teacher found dead along river bank in Poonch

Teacher found dead along river bank in Poonch

Mar 28 | Agencies
US moves draft resolution in UN to blacklist Masood Azhar

US moves draft resolution in UN to blacklist Masood Azhar

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militants slain in Shopian gunfight belong to Pulwama

Militants slain in Shopian gunfight belong to Pulwama

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Pulwama attack: Pak says no camps exist on 22 locations

Pulwama attack: Pak says no camps exist on 22 locations

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Clashes erupt in Shopian town amid shutdown

Clashes erupt in Shopian town amid shutdown

Mar 28 | Javid Sofi
No

No 'sufficient evidence' linking Pak elements with Pulwama attack: Pak ...

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Two Baramulla missing students traced in Delhi

Two Baramulla missing students traced in Delhi

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in north Kashmir

Gunfight rages in north Kashmir's Langate

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Three militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Three militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Govt seeks Spanish company’s assistance for flood prevention

              

As government has failed to carry out the dredging process on river Jehlum, now help has been sought from a foreign company on river how to prevent floods in Kashmir.
The government has failed to carry out the dredging process even after over four years since the floods hit the state.
Following which, the JK government asked the Spanish company to immediately start the study to assess the causes behind the unprecedented deluge even by moderate rainfall, an official of the Jehlum and Tawi Recovery Project, said
“The expert team of the company has started morphology study on Jehlum. It will conduct the study for a year,” the officials told KNS.
“Once the recommendations are submitted, it will then frame a detailed project report for flood project. After which the government may also approve the project,” the official said.
The study has been initiated under Jehlum and Tawi Recovery Project. The company has to complete the task in two years.
The official said that focus of the study is to look how to prevent floods in the future.
A study titled ‘A satellite-based rapid assessment on floods in Jammu & Kashmir–September, 2014’ conducted jointly by the Department of Environment & Remote Sensing (DERS) and ISRO has warned that intensity of rainfall and frequency of rainy days in the Himalayan region may increase in 2030s, leading to another flood in Kashmir if immediate steps are not taken to restore the drainage system of Jhelum.
It has become a common phenomenon in Kashmir in the aftermath of 2014 floods that water level rises in river Jehlum even by moderate rainfall.
At the same time, the government has not taken any preventive measures over the years to avoid such situations in the Valley.
In the backdrop of 2014 floods, the government announced that it would take several measures to prevent floods. “Nothing has been done in these years, except dredging at few spots and refilling of patches of Jehlum’s embankments, which were washed by 2014 floods,” an official of Irrigation and Flood Control Department said, wishing not to be quoted by name.
The drudging of Jhelum was to be carried in two phases to increase its carrying capacity. The Rs 280 crore project for phase I was subsequently awarded to Kolkata based company to clear the excessive siltation that had accumulated and drastically reduced the carrying-capacity of river Jhelum. (KNS)

News From Rising Kashmir

;