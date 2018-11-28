Govt seeks factual report on ‘pharmacist’ Sanam Aijaz

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Nov 27:
The Jammu and Kashmir Government Tuesday asked for a factual report from Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) with regard to one pharmacist namely Aijaz Ahmad Khan alias Sanam Aijaz, presently posted at Chief Medical Office (CMO) Srinagar.
“The department is in receipt of a complaint wherein it has been mentioned that one pharmacist namely Aijaz Ahmad Khan alias Sanam Aijaz, presently posted with Chief Medical Office Srinagar is also working for a TV channel Gulistaan news,” reads a notice issued by Director Finance Health and Medical Education (H&ME).
The notice said it has been stated that the pharmacist who hails from Kupwara has also pursued his M.A in Mass Communication and Journalism and has drawn the salary while perusing the course.
H&ME has asked Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Kunzes Dolma to furnish a factual report. “In view of the above you are requested to furnish the factual reports in this regard in the first instance,” it said.
There have been many such episodes in past where beneficiaries who were adjusted in different government departments were allegedly backed with political parties and bureaucrats.
An official at DHSK confirmed that Aijaz is an employee adding that the “sensational studio-man” is absent from duties.
“He is a permanent employee. He had applied for the premature retirement. He is not attending duties and his salary is withheld,” he said.
Another official in the health department said that Aijaz had used the influence of a Congress leader and had approached the previous Director Health Dr Saleem-Ul- Rehman in this regard.
However, Aijaz said that the notice is not a ‘big deal.’ “My name might have been written in the notice. I am seeing a lot of things in it. Whatever you have to write and write it yourself. Let me talk to a lawyer,” he said.
“Do not do this story. May be the order will help me and unearth my old documents. I was also working in police,” he added.
