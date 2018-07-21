Govt seeks details of orders issued without cabinet or Finance dept’s nod

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 20:
The government has sought details of all the orders issued in the recent past by some departments and head of the departments (HoDs) at their own level without the approval of the cabinet or concurrence of the Finance department.
“It has been brought to the notice of the government that certain departments and HoDs have in the recent past issued orders at their own level without approval of the cabinet or concurrence of the Finance department wherever it was required. There is a need to examine such erroneous orders for their regularization,” said an order issued by the Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) here this evening.
“All the Administrative Secretaries are accordingly requested to bring to the notice of the GAD by Monday, July 23, 2018, 11 am such orders which need to be regularized,” it said. “If, later on, it emanates that details of any order issued erroneously have not been brought to the notice of GAD, the concerned Administrative Secretary will be personally responsible for such action.”