Govt seals Al Amin nursing home for not being ‘up to the mark’

Srinagar:
Department of Health, Jammu and Kashmir government today deputed an inspection team headed by senior officers to Al Amin Nursing Home, Srinagar.
According to statement issued here, the officials said that it was observed that the hospital was unregistered and has many deficiencies like unregistered USG Section, Unregistered Pharmacy, No proper segregation of Bio-medical Waste, Invalid Labour Registration, Improper Office Records regarding staff and remuneration etc. paid to them. Moreover Operation Theatre, Laboratory and Labour Room was not up to the mark. Various sections have been sealed already and directions given to the authorities to shift the admitted patients at the earliest so that the hospital be sealed completely.
