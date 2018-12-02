Govt schools short of text books, BOSE says consignment ‘stuck’ in highway

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Government-run schools in Jammu and Kashmir are without text books as authorities say that the truck—carrying the consignment was stuck “somewhere” in Jammu-Srinagar highway.
Meanwhile with the government announcing winter vacations, students of these government schools were in a dilemma as they have not received their textbooks yet from the school authorities.
The annual examinations in government primary and middle schools culminated last month but the promoted students have not been provided with various textbooks by School Education Department (SED).
The teachers in various government-run-schools said that there is a non-availability of mathematics, history and geography books for the 9th standard and mathematics, Science in 10th standard also.
The teachers also said that the students from 5th to 8th standard are also without mathematics, history and civics textbooks.
Official sources in SED said that the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) was probably supposed to order 50 lakh textbooks but this year the department ordered these books late.
“However the board have received some of the books but few books are yet to be received and the School Education Department,” he said.
"SED has given a deadline to the JKBOSE for availing the pending books of various classes till December 05, sources said adding, “The school authorities have been also asked to distribute the pending books on 15th of December to all respective students.”
He said that the JKBOSE was also directed to provide books and stationery to the school authorities of Ladakh district first because of the road closure issues.
Lamenting on the non-availability of various books in Srinagar district he said there is a huge non-availability of various books from Ist to 10th standard in the district.
Chairman, JKBOSE, Veena Pandita said, “We have science books available but mathematics and Urdu books are pending for two classes.” “Actually the trucks carrying the books are stuck somewhere in the highway. But in coming two days we are hopeful, we will receive these books too,” she assured. She said that for the rest of the classes there was no shortage or non-availability of any book.
Pertinently, the State Government on Thursday announced winter vacations for all schools in Kashmir division and winter zones of Jammu division from December-6 to March- 03 2019 upto 8th standard and December-17 to March February 23 2019 for 9th standard onwards.