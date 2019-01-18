Govt schools record 80,000 new enrolments, 48 students bag top 10 positions

Srinagar, January 17:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today reviewed the functioning and progress of Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) here at a high level meeting.
The meeting was informed that over 80,000 new enrollments have been recorded after the launch of door to door awareness campaign across the valley, result Percentage of 10th class increased by 17%, while 48 students of Government Schools secured top 10 positions in 12th class
The meeting was further informed that 54 Model KGs have been established in the districts of Kashmir Division (05 in each district), 22 works completed under State Capex Budget, 657 Teachers promoted as Masters and maximum academic days were maintained at provincial level despite law and order situations.
Similarly, 65457 Students were covered under winter tutorials, Remedial Teaching centers, Super-50 and 10% free Government Quota was made obligatory in registered Pvt Coaching centers.
Likewise DSEK distributed free uniforms and text books to 4,28,622 primary and middle standard students, while 11,720 government schools recorded attendance of 9,18,760 students across Kashmir Division.
The meeting was further told that by ending March all government schools will have drinking water and toilet facilities.
The Divisional Commissioner directed the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to monitor and personally inspect availability of drinking water and toilet facilities in the schools of thier respective districts and send the report on a prescribed format to the DSEK on monthly basis for further necessary action.
For electrification, he issued directions to PDD to connect the government schools in a time bound manner as per the requirement by DSEK.
The meeting was informed that DSEK served Mid-Day meal to 3,67,192 students in 11,124 government schools. The Divisional Commissioner directed Food Safety department to inspect the quality of food on random basis in all such government schools where Mid-Day meal scheme is functional so that hygienic food is ensured to students.