Govt schools in Gurez function without electricity

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Dec 16:
In major letdown, no government-run-school in Gurez zone of Bandipora district is electrified.
Out of the 162 schools in the zone, no school has been provided with electricity while as few schools are using ‘temporary solar lighting systems’.
Imtiyaz Ahmad, a local from Markoot area of Gurez said, “Almost 97 percent of government schools in this zone are without electricity and a few schools who have electricity use solar lights.”
He said that the solar lights are also used in the offices rather than in classrooms.
The locals said that the government schools including High School (HS) Kilshay, HS Gujran, HS Mallangam, Middle School (MS) Busgay and MS Mastan have a good roll of students but still very less attention is paid to the infrastructure of these schools.
Similarly, the Girls Middle School (GMS) Markoot, GMS Dawer, GMS Wanpora, Middle School (MS) Banjran, MS Dangan, Primary School (PS) Badoub, PS Marnoo, PS Mazgund, PS Nayal Higher Secondary School (HSS) Izmarg, HSS Bodagam, Boys Higher Secondary School (BHSS) Dawer and Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Dawer are also without electricity and boundary walls.
The information was revealed by Chief Education Officer (CEO) Bandipora in a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by RTI activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat in which he had sought information regarding the list of schools without electricity, Girls schools without toilets, boundary walls and drinking water facility.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said, “The electricity scenario of Gurez is entirely different from other areas of the Valley. There are total 5800 families to whom the district administration is providing electricity via generators run on diesel.”
"26 schools in the zone are using the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) which run on electricity,” he said, adding that it means all the 26 schools have electricity facility available.