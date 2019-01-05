Govt sanctions Rs 7.82 cr compensation for 19048 orchardists

AgenciesBaramulla
An amount of Rs 7.82 crore compensation has been sanctioned in favour of orchards who suffered losses during the untimely heavy snowfall in November 2018, an official spokesperson said here on Saturday.
According to the official, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Nasir Ahmad Naqash has sanctioned Rs 7.82 crore compensation in favour of 19048 orchardists, who suffered losses due to untimely heavy snowfall in November 2018.
The amount will be given to the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, he said.