About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt sanctions Rs 7.82 cr compensation for 19048 orchardists

Published at January 05, 2019 03:37 PM 0Comment(s)1590views


Govt sanctions Rs 7.82 cr compensation for 19048 orchardists

Agencies

Baramulla

An amount of Rs 7.82 crore compensation has been sanctioned in favour of orchards who suffered losses during the untimely heavy snowfall in November 2018, an official spokesperson said here on Saturday.

According to the official, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Nasir Ahmad Naqash has sanctioned Rs 7.82 crore compensation in favour of 19048 orchardists, who suffered losses due to untimely heavy snowfall in November 2018.

The amount will be given to the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, he said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top