Govt sanctions Rs 11 Cr for travel expenses of its officials

March 07, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

The State government has sanctioned a whopping Rs 11.14 crore for the travel expenses of the government departments for the year 2019-20.

As per the budgetary allocation under the Governor's administration, the General Administration Department (GAD) has been allotted Rs 1.55 crore for 2019-20 for the travel expenses of its officials.

As per the official documents, the Health and Medical Education, Planning, Law and Finance departments have been allotted Rs 42 lakh each for travelling in 2019-20.

The travel expenses allocation for former chief ministers is Rs 6 lakh while their salary quotient for 2019-20 is Rs 87.85 lakh.

The State Vigilance Commission (SVC) has been allotted Rs 25 lakh for travelling purposes while under the “other Vigilance agencies”, an amount of additional Rs 38 lakh have been allotted as travel expenses for 2019-20.

The chief minister's secretariat which is currently without a chief minister has been allotted Rs 32.80 lakh as travel expenses.

Also, under the Hospitality and Sumptuary expenses the chief minister's secretariat has been allotted Rs 49.94 lakh for 2019-20.

The Rs 88,991 crore State budget 2019-20 was passed by the Governor's administration on December 15 last year days before the State came under President's rule.

The Education department has been allocated Rs 32.41 lakh for travel expenses while its Commissioner Secretary's office has been allocated Rs 31.48 lakh for travelling in 2019-20.

The Agriculture department has been allocated Rs 31 lakh as travel expenses; Power Development Department Rs 31.50 lakh; Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission 30 lakh; Public Health Engineering Rs 26 lakh; Rural Development Department Rs 26 lakh; Civil Aviation Department Rs 24 lakh; Tourism Rs 20 lakh while Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has been allocated Rs 26 lakh as travel expenses for 2019-20.

The Housing and Urban Development Department has been allocated Rs 27.78 lakh; Home Rs 27.80 lakh; Revenue Department Rs 27.80 lakh; Public Works Department Rs 26 lakh; Social Welfare Rs 25.93 lakh; Forest Department Rs 23 lakh; Board of Technical Education Rs 21.93 lakh; Industries and Commerce Rs 25 lakh; Animal and Sheep Husbandry Rs 19 lakh and Service Selection Board Rs 18 lakh as travel expenses for 2019-20.

The Relief and Rehabilitation Department has been allocated Rs 17.50 lakh as travel expenses while Transport Department has been allocated Rs 15 lakh for 2019-20.

The Tribal Affairs Department has been allocated Rs 13.89 lakh as travel expenses for 2019-20 followed by Information Technology Department with Rs 12.80 lakh; Administration Reforms and Expenses wing with Rs 12 lakh; State Information Commission with Rs 11 lakh; Culture Department with Rs 7.41 lakh; Science and Technology Rs 7 lakh; Information Department Rs 8 lakh; Hospitality and Protocol Department Rs 8 lakh; GAD's Training Branch Rs 8 lakh and Board for Professional Entrance Examination Rs 6 lakhs.

The Hospitality and Sumptuary expenses of the government departments for 2019-20 have been allocated Rs 1.43 crore for 2019-20.