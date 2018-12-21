Govt sanctions one-month additional salary for poll staff

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 20:
The Governor’s administration Thursday accorded sanction to the payment of one-month additional salary to the employees who were deployed for the conduct of municipal and panchayat polls.
According to Government order issued by the General administration Department (GAD), the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) shall draw one-month additional salary, wages, remuneration as the case may be in respect of employees as were deployed for the conduct of Municipal/Panchayat Elections, 2018 or both.
The order said the DDO shall draw one-month additional salary/wages/remuneration in respect of an employee, borne on the establishment of his office only after obtaining a certificate to be issued by Deputy Commissioner concerned will certify in respect of an employee posted in his/her district that the employee concerned was actually deployed for conduct of Municipal/Panchayat Elections, 2018 or both, under a proper authorization/order and performed such duty without any break.
Similarly, the District Election Officer/ Deputy Commissioner concerned would certify in respect of Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, Presiding Officers, Polling Officers, Micro Observers, Zonal Sector Magistrates and Nodal Officers that they were actually deployed for conduct of Municipal/Panchayat Elections, 2018 or both and performed such duty.
Likewise, the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K would certify in respect of Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, General Observers, Expenditure Observers and the staff posted in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K that they performed election-related duties during Municipal/ Panchayat Elections, 2018 or both.
Divisional Commissioners would certify in respect of an employee posted in his office that the said employee was deployed for conduct of Municipal/Panchayat Elections or both and performed such duty.
“It is further ordered that in case any employee was deployed for conduct of either Municipal or Panchayat Elections or both, he shall be entitled to only one-month additional salary/wages/ remuneration,” the order stated.