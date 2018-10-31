Govt sanctions 507 cases under marriage assistance scheme in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, October 30:
The Secretary Social Welfare, Dr. Farooq Ahamd Lone today reviewed the functioning of the Department and J&K Women Development Cooperation (JKWDC) in a joint meeting at Mini Secretariat Ganderbal.
The District Social Welfare Officer gave an overview of various welfare schemes and scholarship programmes being offered by the Department in the district.
The meeting was informed that under Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) 16355 beneficiaries are given assistance, under National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) 5268 are benefited and under State Marriage Assistance Scheme 468 are currently availing assistance out of 507 sanctioned cases.
While reviewing the Integrated Child Development Scheme, the Secretary directed the officials to provide nutrition to children as per the protocol at an earliest for holistic child development besides scheme be implemented in a mission mode in the district so that it could achieve the desired targets.
Underscoring the need for proper implementation of Social Welfare schemes, Dr Lone said that there is a need for generating greater awareness among the masses about the schemes so that the benefits reach the intended sections of the society in an efficient manner.
Taking a review of JKWDC functioning in the district, the Managing Director WDC briefed the Secretary about the present status of various schemes launched by the Corporation for the uplift of the womenfolk in the district.
She informed the meeting that cooperation has trained 45 trainees in the district besides Rs 9 lakh loan availed by different Self Help Groups in the district.
The meeting was also informed that under different centrally-sponsored loaning schemes in district Ganderbal, JKWDC has disbursed Rs 572.27 lakh financially and Rs 482 lakh physically up to ending March 2018. Similarly, for the financial year 2018-19, JKWDC has disbursed Rs 89.31 lakh financially and Rs 39 lakh physically up to October 24, 2018.