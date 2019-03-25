Govt-run schools face shortage of headmasters, subject teachers

March 25, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Many government run-schools, especially Secondary level institutes were facing administrative issues—as the Department of School Education Department, Kashmir, (DSEK) was facing shortage of headmasters and subject teachers.

According to insiders, this has affected the overall functioning of such institutes—leaving students into lurch.

As per the recent records released by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), 17 per cent post of headmasters are lying vacant in various GSS and 20.45 per cent posts of subject teachers are also not filled by the department in different GSS across the state.

MHRD has also stated that the State has a large number of single teacher schools. This information was revealed by the MHRD during the Project Approval Board (PAB) meeting 2018-2019 of ‘Samagra Shiksha’ scheme for Jammu and Kashmir in which it was also stated that the J&K has a large number of single teacher schools.

“The Gross Enrolment Ratio GER in the elementary education for the State is only 75 per cent which needs improvement and Net Enrolment Ratio (NER) at Elementary level has decreased from 63.01 percent in 2016-17 to 61.70 percent in 2017-18,” MHRD said in the PAB meeting.

In the minutes, released by MHRD it was also stated that there are about 8.28 per cent primary and 11.08 percent upper primary schools having adverse People Teacher Ratio (PTR).

There is non-availability of subject teachers in at least 26 percent Upper Primary schools as per Right to Education (RTE), MHRD said.

However, in the meeting, the State was advised to focus on completing the redeployment/rationalization of teachers at Elementary level.

“The Annual Average Dropout Rate at Elementary level, Secondary level and Higher Secondary level have decreased drastically from 12.85 percent , 24.35 percent and 10.47 percent respectively in the year 2016-17 to 2.36 percent, 3.36 percent and 1.30 percent respectively in the year 2017-18,” MHRD said in a PAB meeting.

The State was also told to have a relook at the rate of dropout, to ensure there are no data discrepancies saying that, “There is no specific definition of dropout adopted by the state. The State needs to define dropout.”

The Education department was also told to devise easy processes for admission at different levels to improve transition ratios.